vital improvement for wear os: google maps now works offline

Google is working very hard to improve the options offered by its operating system for smart watches, called Wear OS. And one has just been revealed that could mean a turning point for users… so much so that it could be decisive for choosing a new smartwatch. This has to do with Google Maps and its operation.

The advances that are coming to the software itself, such as the fact that more and more companies are betting on its use -for example, Samsung in the new generations of its smart watches -, now there are three times as many devices that use Wear OS. And, if news like the one that has been known today is announced, things can only get better.

Offline Google Maps comes to Wear OS

The announcement we are talking about has been known in the announcements made by the Korean company with its new smartwatch among the highlights, and what will be allowed shortly is to be able to use Google Maps in the wearables we talk about like never before. And the reason is very simple: they will not need internet connection to put it to use. And, this can be something vital for many users.

The reason is clear: even if you don’t have the smartphone to sync the Wear OS watch with you, you can still use the app we discussed in detail. So, for example, if you go for a run and you’re wearing your watch, but you leave your smartphone at home, you will still be able to receive turn-by-turn directions. In this way, you will never get lost and take exactly the route you had planned to train.

The key is in the maps

Yes, and what will be done is to transfer a function that already exists for Android -and also iOS- to the operating system for smart watches: the download of these so that they can be used without having a connection. In this way, and using the gps (something that most smartwatches have), you can use Google Maps to receive directions whether you go for a walk or ride a bike. An excellent and very relevant fusion.

It is not known at the moment if this new option will reach all smartwatches with Wear OS, but it is normal for this to happen with models that have the most current version of the operating system. Therefore, we are talking about the new ones from Samsung, the one prepared by Google itself and a few more (where there will be several from Fitbit, for example). What is clear is that the improvement that will exist in the use of Google Maps is very great, especially for those who like to go out without carrying the phone.

