YouTube is developing video games in the metaverse

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The irruption of the metaverse has shaken the board on which the technological giants measured their strength. After the announcement by Facebook, renamed Meta, that it would devote a large part of its efforts to developing this technology, other large companies have wanted to follow in its footsteps so as not to be left out of the game in this field. Is now YouTube who jumps on the metaverse bandwagon and announces that he is developing a video game in that space.

YouTube has not detailed the date of publication or the theme of the video game it is developing

Neal Mohan, the streaming video platform’s product manager, posted on his blog last week that the company intended to create games with a high degree of interaction and immersion in virtual reality. Beyond this, YouTube has not given any clues about the theme of this video game or about the date on which it will be released.

The truth is that YouTube, owned by Alphabet and, therefore, by Google, is not entirely new in this field. The world’s largest video platform It has been developing virtual reality video games since 2016. In 2014 Google launched the Cardboard virtual reality platform, and Google Glass, glasses designed for immersion in virtual reality.

Edge is already the third most used browser on computers, only behind Chrome and Safari

Despite everything, the company is one of the furthest behind in the development of metaverse-oriented technologies, or at least one of the most discreet in its disclosure. Although it has a department dedicated exclusively to virtual reality technology and augmented reality, these fields have not had as much prominence in their strategy as they are having in companies like Facebook or Microsoft.

Video games have long been one of the sectors in which YouTube has been standing out in recent years. In fact, the company has signed several egamers from Twitch so that they began to channel their activity on the Google platform.

Brian Adam
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
