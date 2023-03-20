Samsung Galaxy A54 has cameras tested by DxOMark and surpasses iPhone SE 2022

The Galaxy A54 5G had its cameras tested by DxOMark and the result was published today (20). At first, the model was not so bad and scored 107 points, ahead of the iPhone SE (2022) in the global ranking. However, he still had a lower placement than the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G in the site’s ranking.

Galaxy A54 5G camera – Pros

According to the evaluation, the Samsung model excelled in outdoor and indoor photography. In that sense, the landscape shots showed a decent level of detail, as well as exposure. Under ideal conditions, the model still managed to do well, with good dynamic range in the records. - Advertisement - The model’s autofocus was also praised by the review. In addition, the model did not show results with excessive contrasts and thus, it was considered a good device for those who like to photograph landscapes and open fields.

As for the cons, the negative highlights are more evident in low lighting conditions. In this sense, the cell phone was within the average and did not stand out. In addition, it presented instabilities in white balance and exposure when photos were taken consecutively. In low-light scenarios, the South Korean smartphone also had a certain delay when focusing and shooting. In general, the device showed errors in the macro mode of photography and was not very efficient when recording moving objects.

Conclusion

In general, the model has some problems, but even the leaders of the ranking of the most advanced devices are not free. Regarding the specifications, it comes with three sensors on the back, the main one being 50MP with f/1.8 aperture, the ultra-wide 12MP with f/2.2 aperture and the one responsible for macro photos, with 5MP f aperture. /2.4.