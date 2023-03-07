5G News
Official Honor Magic5 Ultimate (in China): it is the Pro with an innovative battery

Android

Published on

By Abraham
After Magic5 Pro it’s the turn of Magic5 Ultimate, smartphone announced today that Honor currently only targets the Chinese market. Compared to the model recently announced at MWC 2023 the design changes but not the substancegiven that the device keeps the vast majority of the technical characteristics of the Pro model unchanged. Some details change, such as the rear camera setup and the presence of a front curved glass in ultra-resistant nano-ceramic.

The most obvious differences are the back in leather effect and above all the 5,450mAh Qinghai Lake battery against the 5.100mAh of Magic5 Pro. Honor explains that it used a silicon-carbon anode battery with 12.8% higher performance than the classic lithium solutions. While maintaining the same dimensions, Honor has managed to increase the battery of 350mAh on the Ultimate.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

  • display: OLED 6.81″ FHD+, 19.54:9, Delta E ≈ 0.27
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory: 16/512GB
  • os: MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFI 7, Bluetooth 5.2, IR, NFC, USB-C, GPS
  • audio: DTS:X Ultra
  • resistence: IP68
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • cameras:
    • front:
      • 12MP, f/2.4
      • 3D depth sensing
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, f/1.6, 1/1.12″, 4-in-1 with 2.8um pixels, OIS
      • 50MP ultra wide angle, f/2.0, FOV 122°, macro 2.5cm
      • 50MP telephoto, f/3.0, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom
      • 8×8 dToF laser focus
  • drums: 5,450mAh, Super Fast Charge 66W wired, 50W wireless, support reverse charging
  • dimensions and weight: 162.9×76.7×8.77mm by 217g

PRICE

Vivo expands the range of Y-series smartphones with the new Y55 5G | Prices

Honor Magic5 Ultimate is offered on the Chinese market at a price of 6.699 yuan, equal to approximately 908 euros.

