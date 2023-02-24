5G News
Xiaomi must shut down its TikTok competitor app in India

Xiaomi must shut down its TikTok competitor app in India

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi may announce mass layoffs and rumor scares employees
A Xiaomi is preparing to shut down its short video platform known as Zili. According to information released this week, the deactivation of the application should happen within the next few weeks.

Zili operations will be closed on March 13 at 11:59 pm due to an operational adjustment.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, the Zili platform is inspired by TikTok and also allows you to watch or share short videos. It launched in India in 2018 and took advantage of ByteDance’s social network ban to gain popularity among Indian audiences.

Image/playback: Xiaomi.

Zili’s deactivation took many people by surprise, as the app was removed from the Play Store before the official announcement was released to the Indian public.

All services in the Zili app will be deactivated as of the shutdown date, including but not limited to download functions, withdrawals or Z-point withdrawals, etc. All user data will be deleted from our server after that date and will no longer be recoverable.

After official confirmation, Xiaomi also started to shut down the team responsible for taking care of the application. It should be remembered that Zili had around 100 million downloads on the Play Store and became one of the most popular apps in India in 2020.

However, the company does not explain “what went wrong” for the platform to be closed.

Did you know about the existence of the Zili social network? Do you believe that YouTube will take advantage of the gap left by TikTok and Zili? Tell us your opinion in the comments field.

