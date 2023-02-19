5G News
Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the first (alleged) real image leaks

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the first (alleged) real image leaks

Published on

By Abraham
What you see below in the article could be the first real image of Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the next super top of the Chinese giant’s range. The rest of the range, already official in China, should be launched globally very soon, during the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​but this Ultra will probably arrive later, imagined in late spring.

In any case, the photo allows us to observe the back of the device in reasonable detail: There are several similarities with its direct predecessor, the 12S Ultra, starting from the faux leather finish and going as far as the huge circular camera module, but also some differences. To begin with, the entire upper part of the body, roughly 1/3 of the entire surface, and the actual module therefore protrudes less (but it’s not perfectly level with the rest, at least it seems).

 

Furthermore, the module components are arranged in a different order – the dual LED flash is at the bottom rather than the right, for example, and there’s no camera perfectly centered. The whole module looks perfectly symmetrical, at least on the vertical axis, and the Leica logo is more prominent.

According to the rumors that have emerged so far, the photographic sector will receive several upgrades; in particular, and there will be significant news (in fact the leakers have said “stunning”) for the periscopic telephoto, but we don’t have more precise technical details. It is also rumored that Sony’s huge 1.0-type IMX989 sensor will return (and 50MP resolution) seen on the 12S Ultra. The rest of the hardware platform should be better off, which means Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or Plus variant, based on launch timelines). There should also be a latest generation Samsung AMOLED E6 display with curved edges.

