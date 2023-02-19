These are the new emojis for iPhone, so they can be downloaded

The new emojis include a shaking face. a pushing hand and a Khanda emblem representing Sikhism. (photo: Composition/Jose Arana)

Manzana has released the latest version beta for developers of iOS 16.4which contains new features, including new emoji for enterprise devices, keyboard updates for certain languages, and support for web app notifications.

The new emojis come from the Unicode version 15.0introduced in September, in which some notable icons include a shaky face emoji, a pushing hand, and an emblem of Khanda which represents Sikhism.

Likewise, there will be new colors for the hearts that are presented on the platform, the inclusion of new animals in the section of Natureand musical instruments such as the flute that people can use in their conversations.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: How to change Siri’s voice and gender

The new emojis will have new colors for hearts and musical instruments like the flute that people will be able to use in their conversations.

international keyboard

On the other hand, international keyboards are getting updates as well, including autocorrect enabled by default for the keyboard. Korean and predictive text support for ukrainians.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the languages ​​of the south of Asiaincluding the urduhe Punjabi and the gujarati, will have transliteration designs in the new beta version. In addition, the keyboard must allow people to type words using Roman letters that are not subject to corrections in English.

There is also a new update WebKit included in the iOS 16.4 beta that enables notifications for web applications. And now these pages can ask the user if they want to receive automatic alerts or not, in a subscription button.

It may interest you: The iPhone 15 will have these changes on its screen

- Advertisement - International keyboards are getting updates, including autocorrect enabled by default for the Korean keyboard and predictive text support for Ukrainians.

other updates

Now, for anyone using the Apple Pencil On supported devices, it’s going to change a bit, as the scroller will have tilt and swivel support. It will also include an update for the accessories of matter in the beta version, it will allow a “manual and automatic software update support”.

With this the feature will allow accessories to be updated directly from the Home app, Apple is also introducing an option to get developer updates under Software Update.

According to the international media The Verge, the new option in the settings menu will be automatically enabled for devices enrolled in the developer program using a Apple ID registered and will become the default way to install beta versions in the future.

It may interest you: Elon Musk ordered to change the Twitter algorithm to improve the exposure of his own tweets

iOS 16.4 has a new option for compatibility with 5Gin which it could allow speeds of up to 3Gbps Apple’s most recent update for the masses was iOS 16.3.1with updates to the fault detection feature on the new iPhone and Apple Watch and problems with requests for ‘Siri Find My‘ in home pods.

Apple has released iOS 16.4, in which it packs new features like support for web app notifications.

iPhone 15 will have changes to its screen

The new models of iPhone 15 They would be released in September 2023 and some of the details and features of these new devices have been revealed, at least with regard to their hardware and some additional specifications.

One of the characteristics that could be modified in the new versions of the cell phone would be the size of the screen, since it would present a change at least in the model of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Although there would be no changes in the sizes of the regular models, the more advanced versions are expected to have a larger screen. In order to increase the size of this feature, the developers of the device would have removed or at least reduced the space occupied by the edges of the phone.