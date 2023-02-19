Instagram adds Channels: what they are and how to access them

The app adds a new feature for content creators to share with their followers.

instagram confirmed the arrival of the channels to the social network, as a new form of interaction between users and content creators, having a more direct relationship in a specific chat.

“A new chat streaming feature. I’m starting this channel to share news and updates on all the products and technology we’re building at Meta. This will be the place where I will first share the news about Meta products,” he said. mark zuckerberg in the first message of his channel.

The CEO of the company announced that they hope to bring this tool “in the coming months” to other company applications, such as Messenger and Facebook.

What are the Channels and how do they work?

This is a function known in other social networks, in which a group is created for people to enter and share content. However, only the administrator will be the one who sends the messages and the rest of the users will only have the possibility of reacting with an emoji.

In the case of instagram It was announced that content creators will be able to share text, images, polls, reactions and more on the channels, and that collaborations with special appearances, AMAs (Questions section) and more will be allowed “soon”.

At the moment, only a limited number of content creators can access this tool, although any user now has the possibility of joining the channel they want, such as the one created by zuckerberg lcalled Meta Channel, where you will upload posts about company news.

How to access Instagram Channels

The function is already available for all users to enter the channel they want, the way to access one is simple and the only condition to enter is to follow that profile. These are the steps to follow:

1. Open the profile of the content creator.

2. Locate the button with the name of the channel in the description of the account.

3. Click ‘Join’.

Already within this new function, the options for users are limited. You can only react with emojis and respond to surveys. Although there are other buttons to share the channel link, search for something within the posts, mute messages and report the content or the creator according to various criteria established there.

Once you have entered one of these spaces, you can find it in the messages section, where there will be a tab for Channels. There will appear the list of all that we are in, very similar to a list of chats.

Instagram, among the most downloaded applications

According to the report, the four applications that had the most downloads after the two already mentioned are Facebook and WhatsAppfollowed by Snapchat and Telegram. The Messenger, Twitter, Pinterest and Kwai platforms complete the list of the ten most prominent platforms in terms of downloads in the world.

However, the order of the applications and their preferences changes in the breakdown of the downloads corresponding to the markets of each country in Latin America. While globally Instagram ranks first, in Mexico appears in the fourth position, as in Peruin second place in Argentina and ChiliMeanwhile in Colombia ranks third.

Furthermore, in all countries of Latin America that are mentioned in the study (with the exception of Brasi) TikTok appears in the first location above other common ones like WhatsApp and Facebook. For his part, Twitter it appears in all the countries referenced between position 8 and 10 of each of the territories except Canada, where it does not even rank in the top 10.