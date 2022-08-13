“Wounded hearts”: the movies you must see if you like stories of soldiers and love

With more than 102.5 million hours viewed, wounded (Purple Hearts) leads the Top 10 films in English in Netflix. The stars sophia carson Y Nicholas Galitzine star in the hit movie drama that tackles a fake relationship between an aspiring singer and a war soldier. Little by little, when both face challenges along the way, their purely convenience relationship is transformed into something more.

“Despite their many differences, Cassie (Carson)—a struggling singer-songwriter—and Luke (Galitzine)—a troubled soldier—agree to marry only for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the fine line between reality and fiction begins to blur,” says the official synopsis of the successful military and romantic genre film. What other tapes of this type can you find to see in streaming?

Dear John

Based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, the film tells the story of John Tyree, a soldier who falls in love with Savannah Lynn Curtis, a college girl, during his time off duty at home. When he has to go abroad again, he writes her letters to keep their love alive, no matter how hard it is to have completely different lives. act Channing Tatum Y amanda seyfried. to see in Netflix.

“Dear John” is a film adaptation of the romance book by Nicholas Sparks. (Netflix)

When I find you

The film starring Zack Efron Y Taylor Schilling It is based on the book of the same name written Nicholas Sparks. It all starts in Iraq, where Logan Thibault finds a photograph of a young woman lying in the rubble after an operation, but the find nearly saves his life from a bomb blast. Her other companions die instantly, but he begins to think that this woman is her amulet and goes to look for her when she returns to the United States. In Hampton, North Carolina, he manages to locate Beth Clayton, and she is the sister of one of the deceased . A romance develops between the two, although she doesn’t know the truth behind it all. Available in Netflix.

Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling gave life to the protagonists of the remembered romantic tape of 2012. (Netflix)

Forrest Gump

This movie classic is one of the greatest of soldiers and romance thanks to the many paths taken by Forrest, played by Tom Hanksin his eccentric life. The plot begins when he recounts his personal experiences to each stranger who sits next to him on a park bench: he grew up in a small town, suffered for love, enlisted in the army and gained great friendships on the battlefield. An unforgettable story that transcended generations. In the catalog of Netflix.

Tom Hanks played the unforgettable Forrest Gump in the 90s movie. (Netflix)

Captain America the First Avenger

Between the ranks of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, we also find a film with this militaristic approach and romantic tone. The first installment of the saga Captain America introduces us for the first time to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the world live action and delves into his origins as a superhero during World War II. Before becoming a supersoldier, he was smitten by the skilled and brave agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and, after his transformation, he approaches her as a friend and suitor. Both became one of the most beloved couples in the UCM. In Disney+.

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter respectively in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” (DisneyPlus)

