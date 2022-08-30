Why can’t you stop watching “Abbott Elementary”, the new Star Plus?

Fifth Brunson (izombie) is the soul of this comedy not only because she is its protagonist, but also because she is the writer and creator of this series. Is about , one of the best fictions that premiered this year and is in the running to win several Emmys (including best comedy and best leading actress). It is a series that is worthy of recommendation and that should be part of the lists of the best fictions of 2022.

The story is set at the Willard R. Abbott school in Philadelphia, where different teachers live together with students who pay no attention or show no interest in being there. Throughout the 13 half-hour episodes that the first season lasts, we will meet the ups and downs of the teachers (new and old) within the Abbott school whose principal is Ava Coleman (Janelle James), a very peculiar woman.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and lead actress of “Abbot Elementary.” (Star Plus)

The central role has brunson, who plays the always optimistic Miss Janine Teagues, who tries to overcome all the obstacles of the educational system. She is the only one who survived the school for more than a year due to the conditions offered by the institution and also the return of the students.

Janine is accompanied by Jacob Hill (Chris Perfect), another of the teachers who has survived like her for more years, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). And they’re recurring stars Zack Fox, Reggie Hayes, Kate Peterman, Jim Gardner, Mitra Jouhari, Orlando Jones, Iyana Halley Y Larry Owens.

Although the majority of the teachers and students are African American, we found two teachers who are white and consider themselves to be a minority in this group. Recorded as a mockumentary (what is known as mockumentary), since the characters speak to the camera recounting their experiences as if they were being interviewed, Abbott Elementary It is a sitcom of the times that run in the United States, full of prejudices and racial conflicts. In fact, the series achieved a score of 98% in Rotten Tomatoes, the site that gathers the best reviews.

Abbott Elementary it becomes those comedies that show a new range of characters that we are not used to seeing in series. People who struggle to make ends meet, who do what is fair and necessary to collect their salary.

The series will have a second season. (Star Plus)

The series has already confirmed a second season (with almost double the number of episodes, 22 in total) with a premiere date in the United States on September 21, but without an announcement in Latin America at the moment. Originally the fiction is a production that is seen on the signal ABC and in our continent by Star+.

