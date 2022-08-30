Redmi A1 with Helio A22 gets official launch forecast

Redmi A1 has already received FCC certification and has even passed benchmark test. Therefore, the manufacturer itself decided to use its social networks to comment on the existence of the cheap.

According to the company, the Redmi A1 should be announced in the Indian market during the Diwali festival. Ie, from the 24th of Octoberand other branded devices should also be present at the big sales event.

As for the specifications of the Redmi A1, leaks make it clear that it will have an IPS LCD screen, MediaTek A22 processor, 3 GB of RAM and native Android 12.

Of course the cameras and the price still remain a secret, but that could change at any time.