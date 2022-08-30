Redmi A1 with Helio A22 gets official launch forecast

Update (08/30/22) – JB
Redmi A1 has already received FCC certification and has even passed benchmark test. Therefore, the manufacturer itself decided to use its social networks to comment on the existence of the cheap.
According to the company, the Redmi A1 should be announced in the Indian market during the Diwali festival. Ie, from the 24th of Octoberand other branded devices should also be present at the big sales event.
As for the specifications of the Redmi A1, leaks make it clear that it will have an IPS LCD screen, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3 GB of RAM and native Android 12.
Of course the cameras and the price still remain a secret, but that could change at any time.
Original text (10/08/22)
New cheap! Redmi A1 appears at FCC with MediaTek chipset and basic specs
Redmi is preparing to launch yet another entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. The information was revealed by leaker Kacper Skrzypek, and he had access to a number of details of this new device.
Known as Redmi A1, this cell phone has already passed the FCC with the number 220733SG, and it is present in the Indian BIS database with the number 220733SPI and under the POCO brand.
In Geekbench it was possible to notice that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and will feature 3 GB of RAM and native Android 12.
As a result, the roach scored 141 points in the single-core test and 497 in the multi-core test.
In the FCC database, the Redmi A1 appears with dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, and its connection will only be 4G LTE in variants with two SIM chips.
Although it has not yet been revealed, we can expect from the Redmi A1 a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of only 60 Hz.
As we are talking about a basic smartphone, there are chances that the Redmi A1 will have a 13 MP main camera and configurations with 64 GB storage. As usual, the battery can have 5,000 mAh and support 10W charging.
For now, the manufacturer does not confirm the veracity of the leak, but new details of the Redmi A1 may emerge soon.
