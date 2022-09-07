Whatsapp, in-app surveys and other news coming from the beta channel

While Samsung has also begun to rely on Whatsapp for customer service management starting from Spain, the world’s most popular messaging application is the subject of further innovations, some of which are already visible in the beta channel.
Let’s start right here and specifically from version 2.22.20.3, which brings some changes to the function of Stored Messageswhich emerged some time ago but not yet completed in its developments.
This will allow users to save some messages in certain situations, but the cases are still being defined and we can only talk about what has emerged so far. There is talk of cases related to expiring messages, which under normal conditions are automatically deleted from the chat. But what if someone wants to save a message of that type?
The new feature allows any user of the conversation to decide whether to keep it or not, so the Stored Messages are simply disappearing messages but potentially without the same deadline for everyone, if we are talking about group chats for example.
Since everyone can decide to keep a message that disappears in the conversation regardless of its expiration, it will also be possible to evaluate whether to cancel it later, thus deciding a deadline after the original one.
The feature is still under development and there are exceptions.
It could happen that a message cannot be retained, for example if the author decides to delete the content from the retained messages so that no one else in the conversation can retain it further.
This feature is under development and will be released to the public at a later time, but it is very likely that it will undergo further changes which we will talk about as soon as they are shared in the beta channel.
We come to the latest news coming which is that of in-app surveys currently in development by Whatsapp. The idea is to use the messaging platform to collect user feedback, for example improving the speed of reporting any bugs found and the speed with which this happens.
Actually Whatsapp long ago wanted to make group polls a distinct feature from its bug reporting system, but according to when discovered by WABetaInfo development has taken another turn and the ability to chat with a verified corporate account owned by WhatsApp should be the only solution in the near future.
If you are one of the lucky few who have been asked to join the new poll chat, you will receive an invitation with a description which explains the function (as shown in the upper screen), giving you the option to accept or decline. Who is not interested in participating will be able to block the WhatsApp Surveys account like any other contact to avoid further future invitations.
Let’s not expect this feedback tool to bring radical changes to the bug reporting functionality or service structure, but rather a new system that could come in handy when testing beta versions in development. What is certain is that for all those who habitually share feedback, the new chat certainly beats typing long e-mails and writing bug reports addressed to WhatsApp support and its developers in speed.
The functionality was identified for the first time in development on the iOS app, but since it is a useful tool on all platforms in which the application is present, it is reasonable to expect an implementation on Android in the coming weeks.