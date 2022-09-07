Whatsapp, in-app surveys and other news coming from the beta channel

While Samsung has also begun to rely on Whatsapp for customer service management starting from Spain, the world’s most popular messaging application is the subject of further innovations, some of which are already visible in the beta . Let’s start right here and specifically from version 2.22.20.3, which brings some changes to the function of Stored Messageswhich emerged some time ago but not yet completed in its developments.

PRESERVED MESSAGES

This will allow users to save some messages in certain situations, but the cases are still being defined and we can only talk about what has emerged so far. There is talk of cases related to expiring messages, which under normal conditions are automatically deleted from the chat. But what if someone wants to save a message of that type? The new feature allows any user of the conversation to decide whether to keep it or not, so the Stored Messages are simply disappearing messages but potentially without the same deadline for everyone, if we are talking about group chats for example. Since everyone can decide to keep a message that disappears in the conversation regardless of its expiration, it will also be possible to evaluate whether to cancel it later, thus deciding a deadline after the original one.

The feature is still under development and there are exceptions. - Advertisement - It could happen that a message cannot be retained, for example if the author decides to delete the content from the retained messages so that no one else in the conversation can retain it further.

This feature is under development and will be released to the public at a later time, but it is very likely that it will undergo further changes which we will talk about as soon as they are shared in the beta channel.

POLLS VIA CHAT