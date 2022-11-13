WhatsApp beta receives update with feature that allows you to link tablets

While working on the chat that allows the user to save content of their own, WhatsApp beta received a new update this Saturday with an add-on to the multi-device feature.
This time, the folks at WABetaInfo discovered that the functionality that lets you link tablets is finally being made available broadly for all WhatsApp testers on Android.
The novelty is present in version 2.22.24.18, and just go to the “connected devices” option to find the beta version of the option for tablets.
As we can see above, WhatsApp even offers a small step-by-step guide for the user to be able to link their account to a tablet.
- Download and install the latest version of the app on the tablet
- Open the app and follow the instructions to link to this account.
WABetaInfo also informs that the messenger must link the account to a tablet in the same way as on the PC, that is, using a QR Code. Just scan it with your smartphone to complete the process.
For now, the novelty is being distributed slowly and gradually. So there are chances that it will take a little longer to reach your smartphone.
