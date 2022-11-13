WhatsApp beta receives update with feature that allows you to link tablets

While working on the chat that allows the user to save content of their own, WhatsApp beta received a new update this Saturday with an add-on to the multi-device feature.

This time, the folks at WABetaInfo discovered that the functionality that lets you link tablets is finally being made available broadly for all WhatsApp testers on Android.

The novelty is present in version 2.22.24.18, and just go to the “connected devices” option to find the beta version of the option for tablets.