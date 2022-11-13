How to see carbon emissions in real time on this interactive map

The issue of greenhouse gas emissions is really worrying. More than 162 million tons of this material are released into the troposphere daily.which has caused a considerable increase in pollution and in the effects generated by global warming.

And while we know that many corporations and companies generate carbon emissions that contribute to this scenario, there are other places that also contribute their share of pollution with this material.

- Advertisement -

Now there is a way to check it through the interactive map created by Climate TRACEa non-profit organization created to provide tools that speed up and facilitate the implementation of climate policies based on the independent monitoring of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions quickly and in detail.

This is how this interactive map allows you to explore the 79 thousand fonts highest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.

In terms of design, the climate TRACE emissions map makes use of cartographic markers to point out every facility in the world that produces greenhouse gases, differing in size and color to establish the level of gases emitted by each. Also, this map allows you to have a vision of the emissions by country and industry sector.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that the data shown on the map is obtained from analyzes carried out on satellite images, together with emission data declared by countries and industries.

However, Climate TRACE points out that the data provided by the people in charge of this task does not truly reflect the levels of greenhouse gas emissions produced in the world.

As for the interactive map interface, it has a series of controls that give you the opportunity to filter the information presented on the map. So you can make adjustments that allow you to view emissions by country, industrial sector and different types of greenhouse gas emissions.

- Advertisement -

If, for example, you adjust the filter so that it only shows the sources that emit the greatest amount of carbon dioxide in USAyou can see that the Permian oil and gas field in Texas ranks firstbeing that in 2021 it registered an emission of almost 71 tons of this material.

This amount represents almost double that emitted by the third largest polluter of carbon dioxide in the United States.

An interesting online map to better understand the situation in which we find ourselves.