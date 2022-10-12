Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsMobileXiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

Xiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
1 2.jpg
1 2.jpg
- Advertisement -

With the new Xiaomi Smart Blender, Xiaomi has presented a smart product for the home that should not be missing in any kitchen. With its integrated OLED display rotary knob and two additional touch buttons, the blender is simple to operate and program. Everything Xiaomi has presented today:

  • Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: 1.64″ screen, GPS and battery up to 12 days
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro: 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 120W charging and more
  • Xiaomi 12T: 108MP camera, Dimensity 8100 Ultra, 120W charging and more
  • Redmi Pad: Tablet with a 10.6″ screen at 90Hz and more
  • Redmi Buds 4 Pro: Hi-Res Audio, ANC, 9-hour autonomy and more
  • Redmi Buds 4: ANC, IP54 rating, 6-hour autonomy and more
  • Xiaomi TV Q2 Series: Quantum Dot Display, Built-in Google TV and more
  • Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+: Automatic cleaning, scrubbing and self-cleaning
  • Xiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

Xiaomi Smart Blender has a total of nine operating speeds available to chop, puree and mix food quickly and efficiently. You can use it with all kinds of foods, from liquids to hard consistency, since it is integrated with eight stainless steel serrated blades at multiple angles. Thanks to its large capacity, the Xiaomi Smart Blender also fits perfectly in your family, to prepare hot drinks up to 1.2L and cold drinks up to 1.6L in one go. With the Xiaomi Home app, the Xiaomi Smart Blender can also be programmed remotely. In addition, to get the most out of this new device, you can access numerous recipes with the recipe book, included in the application.

7

Availability and price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi Smart Blender is now available in Spain at mi.com/es for €129.99.

3 21

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

iOS 16.1 brings a way to test the SOS call via satellite without calling the Emergency

The iPhone 14 series brings a couple of safety features to Apple phones, like...
Mobile

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now official: Specifications and price

Google today introduced the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 smartphones at your event...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.