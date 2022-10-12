Xiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

- Advertisement -

With the new Xiaomi Smart Blender, Xiaomi has presented a smart product for the home that should not be missing in any kitchen. With its integrated OLED display rotary knob and two additional touch buttons, the blender is simple to operate and program. Everything Xiaomi has presented today:

Xiaomi Smart Blender has a total of nine operating speeds available to chop, puree and mix food quickly and efficiently. You can use it with all kinds of foods, from liquids to hard consistency, since it is integrated with eight stainless steel serrated blades at multiple angles. Thanks to its large capacity, the Xiaomi Smart Blender also fits perfectly in your family, to prepare hot drinks up to 1.2L and cold drinks up to 1.6L in one go. With the Xiaomi Home app, the Xiaomi Smart Blender can also be programmed remotely. In addition, to get the most out of this new device, you can access numerous recipes with the recipe book, included in the application.

Availability and price

Xiaomi Smart Blender is now available in Spain at mi.com/es for €129.99.