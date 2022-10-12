How to follow the presentation event of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

- Advertisement -

Today, October 6, is the day of the Pixel, the day that Google will announce a couple of Pixel 7 phones and a Pixel Watch. The presentation will take place in Williamsburg, New York, and you can follow it live from 16:00 (Spanish time).

You can also attend the event virtually from Youtube or home page google store which has a countdown timer.

The Pixel 7 will use the same screen and cameras as the Pixel 6, but with a slightly larger battery and the new Tensor G2 chip. The Pixel 7 Pro will keep the same screen and main camera sensor as its predecessor, but is expected to gain a new telephoto module, an autofocus selfie camera, and the Tensor G2 chip.

The Pixel Watch will carry Wear OS and take advantage of the Fitbit experience with a round OLED screen, an Exynos 9110 chip, 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE versions.