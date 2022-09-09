This is Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola’s new flagship

Yesterday, the presentation of the new high-end mobile phones from the Edge family took place in the city of Milan: Motorola Edge 30 , Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Neo, although here we are going to stay for the most outstanding of the three: the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

It stands out, above all, in the photographic field, integrate a 200MP sensor for the main camera, while also integrating a 60 MP sensor for the front camera. But following the order of features, we first look at the screen, being a 6.67-inch FullHD+ resolution pOLED screen, with lateral curvatures of 53º, also having a 144Hz refresh rate360 Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness up to 1250 nits, HDR10+ certification, and DCI-P3 color space.



Note that this model has a colorful notification system that makes use of the screen, allowing you to know at all times the type of alert that the user will be able to see even if the phone is upside down thanks to the sides of the screen.

Of the options with the best camera configuration

At the processor level, it opts for Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which will be accompanied by options of 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Regarding the rear camera configuration, it starts with a camera with a 200MP (f/1.9) Samsung HP1 sensor, which also supports 8K UHD (30fps) video recordingIt is followed by a 50MP ultra-wide camera (114º of vision, f / 2.2 aperture) and ends with a 12 MP (f / 1.6) telephoto camera with x2 zoom.

The front camera has, as we say, a 60MP sensor, compatible with Quad Pixel technology. Autonomy is provided by its 4,610 mAh battery, with support for 125W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

In addition to 5G connectivity, it also has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. It is a device that also has stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos, IP52 classification, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen.

At the operating system level, it will come with Android 12 with the MyUX 4.0 customization layer, which also integrates the Motorola Strongbox security system. Its price reaches 899.99 euros for the most advanced configuration.

