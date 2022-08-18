We can now share TikTok Stories on Facebook and Instagram

One of the advantages of TikTok is that your video can go viral without having many followers. An account can have 40 followers and your video could be shown to thousands or millions of users, there is no limit.

Logically, there is little chance of that happening, since there is a lot of content published every day, but it is much easier to achieve that on TikTok than on any other social network.

- Advertisement -

Another thing that makes TikTok different is not being afraid of people sharing your content on other networks. We can easily our video on , for example, although it will always have the TikTok logo so that Instagram users think something like “hey, another one coming from TikTok, it sure is a good thing”.

In short, the fact is that now TikTok opens the doors so that it is possible to share not only the content, but also its .

TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it is launching a new sharing feature that will allow users to post their TikTok Stories to rival social networks, including and Instagram.

While Instagram has already announced that it would remove visibility from videos that come from other social networks, TikTok insists on offering more possibilities to share its content, and now it is the turn of TikTok Stories.

- Advertisement -

When we are seeing our own story on TikTok, we can press the menu to send it to other networks, as well as a new option to copy a link to the video.

TikTok has yet to confirm when it will roll out to everyone, as even TikTok Stories is still in testing, but it will likely be no more than a few weeks.