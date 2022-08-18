Nintendo wants to improve Switch supply by reducing its packaging by 20%

- Advertisement -

has seen its hardware sales decline year-on-year during the fiscal quarter, which ended in June. The company attributed it, in part, to the shortage of components, although there have been other problems such as logistics derived from the successive crises in recent years.

To boost or at least guarantee Switch sales, Nintendo has devised a strategy to ship more units through the console’s . According to Nikkei, the Big N would have prepared for August a new packaging for your console that takes up 20% less space. With this it hopes to increase the quantities supplied globally improving transport efficiency.

The decrease in packaging size is coupled with the fact that the Japanese video game giant expects the situation around the acquisition of components to by the end of this summer or early fall, so it can be said that Nintendo exudes some optimism. despite the fact that things have not been going all that well in the video game console industry in recent years.

Nintendo has forecast the sale of 21 million Switch units for the fiscal year ending in March 2023. This amount would represent 9.8% less compared to the previous year and 37% less than two years ago. The strategy would now be focused on meeting sales forecasts by manufacturing and supplying enough Nintendo Switch units.

Nikkei tells that Nintendo has no plans to release a Pro version or a successor for Switch during the remainder of this year. The company relies on the current three versions of the product (standard, Lite and OLED) and on the alleged new size of the packaging to keep it flying, but it is no less true than the console, which at the time broke new ground thanks to the fact that it concentrated all the efforts in laptops and gave up the standard desktop format, it could begin to show signs of exhaustion shortly after the original model was launched in 2017.

For now we have no evidence that the decrease in the packaging of Nintendo Switch will translate into the sacrifice of any of the components that are now included, being able to highlight here a charger whose inclusion is questioned by many due to the existence of standards to connection level.