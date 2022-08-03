iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, a new purple color is coming | Rumor

The string of indiscretions on the next generation of Apple Melafonini continues undaunted: the well-known Japanese journalist known online as @Jioriku with a long thread on Twitter also joins the chorus. Many of his advances are mostly confirmations of what has already been said by other sources, which are always welcome, however, but there is also an unpublished detail, namely that a new color could debut: purple.
It is not clear if it will have a slightly more high-sounding name as per the practice for the Apple, the fact is that on Pro models it will replace the Sierrra blue color introduced last year, which will then disappear after only one year. As usual, it is safe to assume that on the Pro models the finish will be more refined and sophisticated. Summing up, the color range should be organized as follows:
- iphone 14 and 14 Plus / Max
- Green, purple, blue, black, white, red (most likely as usual labeled (PRODUCT) RED)
- iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
- Green, purple, silver, gold, graphite
The source, we repeat, has not specified the official names of the various colors, so we do not know if there will be other significant variations (for example, will the green of the Pro always be Alpine Green or a different shade?).
For the rest, the source reports more or less the same details on the Always-On Display that we discovered yesterday thanks to Xcode, and the following other details:
- Same materials as last year. Apple tried titanium shells but ultimately they were discarded – too difficult to work with and consequently too high costs.
- Same storage options.
- Camera lenses from another manufacturer, even if the source doesn’t know which one
- BOE will take care of the displays for the iPhone 14.
- IPhone 14 display with front camera hole and Face ID instead of the notch, but the panel is in fact the same as last year.
- Same display coating: Gorilla Glass Victus
- One might come reverse wireless charging properly speaking, but not immediately. Probably with iOS 16.5.
- THE MagSafe magnets they are slightly more powerful.
- The additional MagSafe battery is larger, and therefore also heavier
- Wired charging reaches 30W (although it can drop a little, between 25 and 27 W, depending on the temperature)