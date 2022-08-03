iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, a new purple color is coming | Rumor

The string of indiscretions on the next generation of Apple Melafonini continues undaunted: the well-known Japanese journalist known online as @Jioriku with a long thread on Twitter also joins the chorus. Many of his advances are mostly confirmations of what has already been said by other sources, which are always welcome, however, but there is also an unpublished detail, namely that a new could debut: .

It is not clear if it will have a slightly more high-sounding name as per the practice for the Apple, the fact is that on Pro models it will replace the Sierrra blue color introduced last year, which will then disappear after only one year. As usual, it is safe to assume that on the Pro models the finish will be more refined and sophisticated. Summing up, the color range should be organized as follows:

14 and 14 Plus / Max Green, purple, blue, black, white, red (most likely as usual labeled (PRODUCT) RED)

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Green, purple, silver, gold, graphite



The source, we repeat, has not specified the official names of the various colors, so we do not know if there will be other significant variations (for example, will the green of the Pro always be Alpine Green or a different shade?).