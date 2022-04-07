Moto G Stylus 5G 2022, Motorola design and specifications with the pen | Evan Blass

Just like a year ago, Motorola has decided to split Moto G Stylus in two versions, one with only 4G connectivity and another capable of hooking up to new networks. The first, Moto G Stylus 2022has been official for two months (but not in Italy where it probably won’t arrive), the second one should debut in a few weeks.

That relatively little is missing from the debut of Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 it is suggested by two aspects: the fact that the predecessor was made official a year ago in early June in the US, and the accuracy of the information shared by a trusted informant like Evan Blass. Is exactly evleaks to provide the material that we propose today, from which emerges the portrait of a Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 with more than a few differences from the predecessor.

There camera position for selfiesfor example, it will move to the center of the display from the top left end of the current project, and more or less the same fate lies ahead for the rear group which will pass from a square to a vertical configuration, an arrangement also favored by the decrease in sensors that will pass four to three.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 75.9 x 170.21 x 9.45 mm

6.8 inches – 2460×1080 px Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 77.48 x 169.54 x 9.35 mm

6.8 inches – 2400×1080 px

Aesthetics aside, an important change is expected under the hood of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022. Last year’s 4xx series Snapdragon chip will leave room for a more refined Snapdragon of the 6xx series, the 695 5G specifically with octa core configuration and 2 GHz of maximum frequency. According to Blass, Motorola will offer 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base configuration.

Below is the list of Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 specifications according to information obtained from Evan Blass.

MOTOROLA G STYLUS 5G 2022 – PRESUMED SPECIFICATIONS