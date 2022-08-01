TMNT Shredder’s Revenge is now available physically

On June 16, the Ninja Turtles returned in style thanks to Tribute Games Y DotEmu. This return to our childhood could not be left halfway without a physical edition. Tesura Games got down to work and thanks to that we now have the physical edition of TMNT ’s .

This new adventure of the disciples of Splinter aka Master Splinter aka Mestre Estaillcó will have a standard edition, which in addition to the game includes a manual and a pizza keychain. The jewel in the crown, therefore, is the Signature Edition, which, in addition to what has already been mentioned, comes with a soundtrack, a set of pins, a Shredder keychain, a sewer povaso, a signed and numbered print and, be careful! a random mask of one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. All this put in a collector’s box and on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox.

The price of this Signature Edition varies between €70 and €75, which, seeing what it includes and the abuse of some editions lately, is not bad at all. Of course, you also have the game on digital on all platforms so you don’t have much of an excuse to stop Shredder and Krang’s plans again.

