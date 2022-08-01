HomeLatest newsEuropeEurozone unemployment remains stable at 6.6%, lower than in pandemic

Eurozone unemployment remains stable at 6.6%, lower than in pandemic

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 60212ac1 66cc 5a0a b631 4f1a02e774c8 6516648.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 60212ac1 66cc 5a0a b631 4f1a02e774c8 6516648.jpg
- Advertisement -

eurozone unemployment remained stable at 6.6% during the month of June 2022 compared with the previous month, the EU’s statistical office Eurostat announced on Monday.

It has decreased by 1.3% compared to last year’s unemployment level as people go back to work after job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Union’s unemployment level was at 6%, also stable compared with May 2022, Eurostat said.

Youth unemployment, however, increased month-on-month by about 59,000 in the EU and 64,000 in the eurozone.

But compared to last year it has decreased by around 527,000 in the EU and 450,000 in the eurozone.

Woman's body found in burning car in north Cork
  • TAGS

Eurostat estimates that around 12.9 million men and women in the European Union are unemployed. Some 2.5 million people unemployed in the EU are under the age of 25.

The rates differ per EU country. Unemployment was highest in Spain and Greece at 12.6% and 12.3% respectively. The Czech Republic has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU at 2.4%.

The unemployment rate in the EU for women is slightly higher than the rate for men.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

This impressive Google game transfers petanque to your mobile without installing anything

A new reason for celebration has served for Google to turn one...
Mobile

The characteristics of the Xiaomi 12T are filtered. What can we expect?

Xiaomi does not stop expanding its catalog of smartphones with new models. ...
Tech News

How to easily hide your activity status on Instagram

Privacy is very important for all users, and therefore achieving it in all...
Apps

How to add app shortcuts on an Android mobile

On your Android mobile you can do a lot of useful things that will...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.