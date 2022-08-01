Eurozone unemployment remains stable at 6.6%, lower than in pandemic

unemployment remained stable at 6.6% during the month of June 2022 compared with the previous month, the EU’s statistical office Eurostat announced on Monday.

It has decreased by 1.3% compared to last year’s unemployment level as people go back to work after job losses during the COVID-19 .

The European Union’s unemployment level was at 6%, also stable compared with May 2022, Eurostat said.

Youth unemployment, however, increased month-on-month by about 59,000 in the EU and 64,000 in the eurozone.

But compared to last year it has decreased by around 527,000 in the EU and 450,000 in the eurozone.

Eurostat estimates that around 12.9 million men and women in the European Union are unemployed. Some 2.5 million people unemployed in the EU are under the age of 25.

The rates differ per EU country. Unemployment was highest in Spain and Greece at 12.6% and 12.3% respectively. The Czech Republic has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU at 2.4%.

The unemployment rate in the EU for women is slightly higher than the rate for men.