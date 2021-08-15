The success of TikTok is undoubted. The social network created by ByteDance, and that courtesy of the Trump administration entertained us last summer, on account of the veto that he wanted to apply in the United States, has already become the most downloaded app on smartphones, as our MuyComputerPRO colleagues told us a few days ago. That is a record that until now had belonged to Facebook, which has an interesting symbolism.

Continue reading TikTok introduces limitations for teens. Is it enough? at How smart Technology changing lives.