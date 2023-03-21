Google Chrome will allow you to disable all extensions at once

Chrome has long had a handy system for managing extensions. Just by clicking on the icon in the browser toolbar we have a menu with all the installed extensions, and some important data.

For example, we can know what type of access the extension is using on the current web page as well as access the configuration options of each one of them. Although it is a practical dynamic, it still lacks an option that could save us more than one opportunity when we have problems on a website: the possibility of blocking all the extensions at once.



An option that could be added in a future Google Chrome update.

So you can disable all Google Chrome extensions at once

As mentioned in AP, the Google team is testing a new switch in the extensions menu that will allow us to disable all of them at once. An option that would save us from having to go into incognito mode or remove each extension manually.

In this case, we won’t even have to delete them, since the option allows us to temporarily disable them from the web browser. A dynamic that can help us when a web page does not work correctly, or a website seems to conflict in Chrome.

While it can depend on a number of factors, sometimes it’s just a conflict with an extension’s dynamics, eg ad-blockers. And if we have a lot of extensions installed on Chrome, it will become too tedious a task to check what the problem is.

Instead, with this future option we will have the web browser free of extensions to check with a simple click, and a restart of Chrome, if that was the real problem. At the moment, this new option is being tested in the latest version of Chrome Canary, so we will have to wait until it is implemented in the stable version of Google’s browser.