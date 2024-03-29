This pirate IPTV offers hundreds of pay channels and 35,000 movies: it has been sued

The fight against pirated IPTV is unstoppable. While some argue that high prices are the cause of the problem, anti-piracy coalitions like ACE continue their judicial war. In this case, a pirate IPTV has been sued in Texas for offering hundreds of pay channels and 35,000 movies.

ACE or Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, is the association formed by the largest in the audiovisual industry. We are talking about companies such as Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery. These are just some of the more than 50 companies that are part of the conglomerate led by Charles Rivkin .

Their way of acting is detailed by themselves on their website. They talk about a “ comprehensive approach to addressing piracy through criminal referrals, civil litigation and cease and desist operations.” They boast of having achieved several major successes in recent years, although, in my opinion, the problem is not being addressed as comprehensively as it should be.

Go for Streaming TV Now

In this case, ACE has filed a civil lawsuit for copyright infringement in the United States District Court, specifically for the Northern District of Texas. This has been filed against William Freemon, the head of an illegal IPTV service based in Dallas.

All the details regarding this person are given in the lawsuit. It is explained that it uses several names for its services, but the best known is Streaming TV Now . Under this commercial name it offers access to hundreds of pay television channels and more than 35,000 pirated movies or series.

ACE explains that it tried to resolve the dispute amicably with Freemon, but he refused, so there was no choice but to file a complaint. “Massive copyright infringement has a significant impact on the entertainment industry and the US and global economies,” the coalition explains.

To this they add that “Illegal service providers, such as Streaming TV Now, profit from pirated content and often mislead consumers about the legitimacy of their services. When infringers, like Freemon, refuse to shut down their infringing services, we are prepared to pursue all legal remedies.”

At the moment, we do not have more details in this regard and we will closely follow the case to find out the future of Mr. Freemon and his pirate IPTV service known as Streaming TV Now.