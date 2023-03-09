GoodNotes, iPad App of the Year 2022, arrives in beta on Samsung’s Galaxy tablets

- Advertisement -

Good Notesone of the most widespread and appreciated apps for iOS, iPadOS and macOS that allows you to take notes, write and draw by hand, create geometric shapes, manage documents in folders and much more, also arrives on Android, for now exclusively on tablets in the Samsung Galaxy Tab range

GoodNotes, which was also awarded by Apple as the best iPad app of the year in 2022, is currently in a restricted beta phase (10,000 users worldwide) and requires at least 3GB of RAM memory it’s a at least 8-inch diagonal display. Currently, features available on Galaxy tablets include handwriting notes (up to 20 notebooks) with text moving and resizing, an extensive library of paper templates, and PDF import and annotation.

A large library of templates is available

The app will be completely free during the beta test period but there is no information regarding future costs. On iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, GoodNotes is free to download, but there’s a one-time in-app purchase of $10.99 to get the full version. There are no monthly subscriptions.

The current version of GoodNotes for Android (downloadable from the link in SOURCE) is basically a web application, so you will need to have an Internet connection to have an optimal experience and you will need to log into your account. Furthermore, still doesn’t allow syncing with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps but you will still be able to view the notes by generating a share link to access them from your browser.