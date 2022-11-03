There is already a release date and prices for the new Sony PlayStation VR2

Sony has just unveiled the date for the start of sales and prices to which the new PlayStation VR2 will lead to the market. In addition, it has also revealed 11 of the first 20 game titles that will be available at launch, taking into account that this next-gen reality viewer will be incompatible with original PlayStation VR titles.

The Asian company recalls some of the qualities with which the new PlayStation VR2 will come to market, such as “headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from PS VR2 Sense controllers”.



The end of the unknowns and the beginning of the wait to have it

And if this past summer we learned that the new PlayStation VR2 will come early next year, Sony now specifies that it will officially arrive on February 22, 2023 at a price of 599.99 euros, 649.99 euros if the pack with the Horizon Call game is chosen of the Mountain installed.

In either case, two controllers and a stereo headset will be delivered along with the headset, although those who wish can purchase a charging station for the VR2 Sense controllers separately at a price of 49.99 euros.

Those interested will be able to place advance orders starting on November 15, although the orders, in any case, will begin to be sent in the same week of the official launch.

With this announcement, the unknowns that have been generated since the company announced in early 2021 that it was working on a version of its popular virtual reality viewer, with improvements in both design and performance, are put to an end.

Regarding the game titles, in another statement the arrival of the first 11 is specified:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive

Crossfire: Sierra Squad from Smilegate

The Light Brigade from Funktronic Labs

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition from Fast Travel Games

Cosmonious High from Owlchemy Labs

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue from tinyBuild Games

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection from Coatsink

Pistol Whip VR from Cloudhead Games

Zenith: The Last City from Ramen VR

After The Fall from Vertigo Games

Tentacular from Firepunchd Games UG

More Info/Image Credit: PlayStation Blog