For sale in Spain the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation: price and features

Not long ago, Amazon announced a new generation of smart speakers. Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation. Well, from today it is possible to buy it in Spain in the well-known online store and you will be able to enjoy its best that arrive in different sections to remain one of the best-selling models in its range worldwide.

Some of the most important advances have to do with the sound quality, which is now more powerful and defined – without the reduced dimensions of the product being affected. Especially there has been an improvement in what has to do with bass, which has been achieved by offering a higher quality speaker and a more effective resonance box. In this way, listening to music with Alexa is a much better experience.

Another novelty comes in what has to do with utility, since now through a I touched on top of the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation it is possible pause playback that is active and even stop the alarm sound. This new function allows everything from postponing what is heard to stopping it permanently. And, as always, the excellent simplicity is maintained in what has to do with the configuration and use of all the possibilities (including being able to disable the microphone to increase privacy).

amazon

The most important features of the new Echo Dot

Next, we leave the list with the options that you should know and that show that the quality of this Amazon smart speaker remains as one of the best that you can find among the models of small dimensions among the accessories of this type. They are the following:

Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89 millimeters.

Weight: 340 grams.

Connectivity: WiFi Dual Band and Bluetooth.

Front speaker dimensions: 44 millimeters.

Integrates an LED ring to know if you have notifications.

It comes with built-in Alexa.

Price of the two models that are put up for sale in Spain

Starting today, you can buy the two versions of the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation that have been launched, one without an integrated clock and the other that includes it. The first is priced at €59.99, while the second goes up to €69.99. In addition, it is important to mention that in addition to the usual colors of this accessory, which are black and white, this generation adds one more, which is navy blue (which gives it an air similar to the same hue that includes the new Kindle of Amazon).

