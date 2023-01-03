The Xiaomi 13 can be seen in new images with minimal frames

Xiaomi has postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company keeps revealing information about its upcoming flagship smartphones in China. In some new shared images, we can see what the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro screens look like. The Xiaomi 13 has a flat screen with minimal frames. According to @UniverseIce, the Xiaomi 13 has the “narrowest chin ever.” However, it appears to have a thicker upper bezel than the lower bezel, unlike most modern smartphones.

Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 uses a Samsung E6 panel, so it will have an AMOLED screen at 1080p, 120 Hz and up to 1,900 nits of brightness in certain scenarios. By comparison, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to have a 1440p 120Hz AMOLED display. Although Xiaomi has yet to confirm a release date, it is rumored that it could be December 7 or 8. According to Pricebaba, both models will be available in four memory configurations:

Xiaomi 13 Pro Options