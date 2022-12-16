Motorola Moto X40 and Xiaomi 13 released, Huawei P60 with Snapdragon and more | TC duty

Welcome to another edition of Plantão TC, your weekly “newspaper” with the main news that happened in the last week in the technology market. Missed something new? Didn’t have time to read? You’re in the right place! In this week’s edition we have the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family, MIUI 14 and the Chinese’s first mini PC, in addition to the presentation of the Motorola Moto X40. On another front, Huawei is preparing to return to normality with the P60 and Mate 60 lines, while Apple has finally confirmed that it uses Sony image sensors in its iPhones. - Advertisement - Want to know more? Scroll down and check it out!

Huawei P60 and Mate 60 to have Snapdragon chipset, but there’s a catch

According to information revealed by Chinese sources, Huawei should return to a scenario of relative normality in 2023. That is, we will have the launch of the P60 and Mate 60 lines, with the leaker Digital Chat Station nailing that both should use Qualcomm processors . In the case of the P60, we are talking about the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Mate 60 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But, we have a big catch here: the chipset will not yet be enabled for the 5G connection. Commenting on the matter, a Huawei executive recently admitted that the company is struggling to launch high-end smartphones as US sanctions continue to weigh heavily. Even so, he also said that Huawei continues to work to gain more independence from Western technologies and that, despite using only 4G, the brand's cell phones have an evolution in technology. That is, it is a faster 4G. Richard Yu also commented that the use of Wi-Fi 6 helps to fill the gap of the fifth generation network. However, there is still no expectation that Huawei will get relief from the United States.

US Commerce Commission to block Blizzard buyout

The Federal Trade Commission of the United States initiated a lawsuit against Microsoft to try to prevent the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the accusation that the purchase could result in a monopoly in the gaming sector, harming competition in the category of consoles. In a document released to the press, the FTC also explains that the decision considers Microsoft's history of acquiring studios to suppress competition from rival video games. Finally, the agency says that currently Activision Blizzard is one of the few developers that produce quality games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch, many of them with cross-platform support, something that could end if Microsoft completes the purchase. . For the time being, the case has not gone to trial.

Tim Cook confirms that Apple uses Sony sensors in the iPhone

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, finally confirmed what everyone already knew: the iPhone uses Sony image sensors. On a visit to a Japanese factory, Cook posted a photo alongside the company’s CEO and commented that Apple and Sony have a partnership of more than a decade in this sector. In addition, Apple may anticipate and start allowing the installation of third-party stores on iPhones and iPads, before European legislation requires sideloading. If the change takes effect, iOS users should gain the same level of freedom as Android users. That is, it will be possible to download applications from outside the App Store and install them manually. Initially, Apple intends to open up third-party stores only in Europe, as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act requires companies to open up their ecosystem to other companies and third-party solutions. Market analysts believe that the change should be announced in 2023 in conjunction with iOS 17, and third parties will also be able to use NFC and other iPhone hardware features in their solutions. Apple has not commented on the matter, but the company has been rushing to deliver the change because the fine for non-compliance could reach a whopping $80 billion.

Anatel homologates Galaxy S23 line with charger in the box

The Galaxy S23 line, in all its fullness, was approved by Anatel. The certification sheets were published last week. That is, despite the launch only in 2023, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra can already be officially sold in Europe. And there’s more: for the general joy of the nation, all must be marketed with a charger in the box. Apparently, the actions of Senacon and Procon had an effect and the manufacturers gave up on the idea of ​​removing the charger from the box here in Europe.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and MIUI 14 are made official

The new Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were made official with a new design language, with the standard model gaining iPhone-style flat sides. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a curved display, but both adopt the same camera module format. In common, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro share the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and MIUI 14 running on top of Android 13, but the standard model uses a 6.36-inch OLED panel, while the Pro has 6.73 inches. Both still have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the cameras, the main sensor of the two is 50 megapixels, but only the Pro has ultrawide and telephoto options with 50 megapixels each. Fast charging on the standard Xiaomi 13 is 67 watts and the Pro model raises that number to 120 watts. The Xiaomi 13 will be sold in China for approximately BRL 3,000 and the most basic Pro model costs around BRL 4,700. The Xiaomi event also featured the presentation of MIUI 14, which promises to be much more fluid than the current generation. Furthermore, the brand has finally given up on the idea of ​​shipping its software with a plethora of pre-installed apps. Another relevant novelty is the launch of Xiaomi’s first mini PC. Featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD, the mini PC allows for RAM expansion, has an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU and features a series of connections, such as a Thunderbolt 4.0 port. The price is the equivalent of R$ 2,800 in direct conversion.

Motorola Moto X40 officially launched in China

The Motorola Moto X40 was finally presented to the Chinese public at an event held this Thursday morning. The smartphone should be known here in the West as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as its main highlight. In addition, we also have a flashy design and a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen. The panel has FHD + resolution, supports 165 Hz refresh rate and has a hole for the 60 megapixel front camera. The main rear lens is 50 megapixels and is accompanied by a wide angle of 50 megapixels and a telephoto of 12 megapixels. The Moto X40 also stands out for having IP68 certification, that is, something much awaited by the public, in addition to stereo sound, a 4,600 mAh battery, 125W fast charging and native Android 13. The smartphone costs around BRL 2,550 in direct conversion to the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For now, there is still no forecast for the launch of the smartphone here in the West.