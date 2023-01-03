Analysis of the Huawei FreeBuds SE and opinion

- Advertisement -

TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones have become a very popular accessory thanks to their compact design and progressive improvement in sound quality. Huawei introduced its affordable FreeBuds SE wireless earphones a few months ago. These headphones come with a modern design, Crystal Clear technology for better sound and a battery life of 5-6 hours out of the case. The Huawei FreeBuds SE are on sale for 49.99 although, at this moment, you can buy them for €10 less thanks to a promotion. I’ve had a chance to thoroughly test the new FreeBuds SE over several days and here’s my in-depth review.

design and construction

The FreeBuds SE are lightweight headphones, as each unit is made of plastic and weighs just 5.1 grams. This means that we can carry them in the ear for many hours without being annoying. In addition to the medium-sized ear tips that come with it, Huawei has included small and large silicone ear tips in the box so you can choose the ones that best fit your ear shape. Choosing the right size is not only important for your comfort, but also to improve insulation against ambient noise. Unlike other headphones, it is not possible to test the fit of the ear tips from your smartphone.

In my experience, the FreeBuds SE are comfortable even after several hours of listening to music or making phone calls. They stay in place even if you make sudden movements, so you can use them in the gym. Unlike other, more compact earbuds, the FreeBuds SE have a rather thick stick that protrudes about 2.5 centimeters from the ear. Other earphones like the FreeBuds Pro protrude less and therefore look more discreet. The headphones have a tactile outer surface that allows you to control music playback and control calls, as we will see later.

The FreeBuds SE arrive with an oval case with a very soft touch and light weight. One downside to this case is that it’s nearly impossible for me to open it with one hand. The case has magnets that prevent the headphones from coming out even when placing the case upside down. The lid closes firmly, so there is no danger of them coming off. Inside the case, there is a button that allows you to pair the FreeBuds SE with a smartphone if we hold it down for a couple of seconds. On the back we find a USB Type-C connector that allows us to charge the case (and the FreeBuds SE if they are inside) using a cable. On the front, there is an LED that lights up when you open the lid, start a pairing, and when the headphones are charging. The headphones are available in two colors: cyan and white. In my case, I have had the opportunity to test the headphones in white. The FreeBuds SE have IPX4 resistance, so they are suitable for use in sports activities where you sweat, but you should be careful not to get them wet.

Setting

The initial setup of the FreeBuds SE is really easy. Simply open the FreeBuds SE case near a smartphone and hold the button inside for a few seconds to put the headphones into pairing mode. I have linked the FreeBuds SE with the Huawei P50 Pro and, as expected, the process is immediate and, from the Bluetooth section of the smartphone, it is possible to control all the settings of the headphones without having to download any app. I have also paired the headphones with an OPPO Reno 8 Pro without any problem although, in this case, to access the settings of the headphones it was necessary to download the Huawei AI Life app from here (for some reason, it is no longer available on Play Store). From this app, it is possible to access the charging level of the headphones/case, customize the shortcuts through touches, update the firmware, etc.

AI Life App on Android If you’re considering using the FreeBuds SE with an iPhone, it’s also very easy as the AI ​​Life app is available for download on the App Store and supports these earbuds.

AI Life App on iOS

Using the Huawei FreeBuds SE

As soon as the FreeBuds SE are inserted into the ears, a little sound is heard indicating that they are ready to work. The connection with the smartphone is made via Bluetooth 5.2, and the headphones support the SBC, AAC, LDAC, LHDC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and aptX TWS+ codecs. As with other headphones, when we are listening to music, it is enough to remove one of them so that playback is interrupted. If you enter it again within a few minutes, music playback will resume. The FreeBuds SE include a pressure sensor in the upper part of the elongated part that can be customized with different actions for a double press on each earphone. Unfortunately, it does not support the single or long press gesture. Among the actions that can be chosen are: Play / stop, Next song, Previous song and Activate voice assistant. It is also possible to answer a call or hang up. I wouldn’t have minded seeing a volume up/down gesture by dragging my finger across the surface.

Sound and functionalities

Huawei has taken interest in offering good sound quality despite the low price, including a 10mm dynamic driver (for comparison, the FreeBuds Pro have a better 11mm driver) and an ultra-sensitive polymer diaphragm. Audio from these headphones seems to have been optimized for pop music, with a focus on instrumental sounds and vocals. The FreeBuds SE produce a pleasant sound, with marked bass (although a little more intensity is missed) and clear highs without being strident. The headphones do not distort at high volumes and offer full-bodied sound despite their small size. One point that could be improved is the maximum volume, which I consider somewhat lacking even setting the level to maximum. Given the price, they do not incorporate active noise cancellation, a feature that is reserved for high-end headphones and that allows you to cancel outside noise so that we can focus on the music or sound we are listening to. Each headset has two microphones with beamforming technology that support cancellation of ambient noise. This cancellation makes your songs sound clear, even in crowded and noisy areas.

The FreeBuds SE stay paired with your smartphone at all times, even if you are several meters away. I find them especially practical to be able to talk on the phone while moving around the house with my hands full.

Autonomy and battery charge

The FreeBuds SE have a high-density 37 mAh battery in each earbud and 410 mAh in the charging case. With a full charge, it is possible to listen to up to 6 hours of music and 4 hours of voice calls. If we take into account the capacity of the charging case, these figures increase to 24 hours of music playback and 16 hours of voice calls. This is a fairly high autonomy value, since it is unlikely that you will spend so much time with the headphones on. It takes about 90 minutes for the earphones to be 100% charged inside the case, and the charging case takes about 120 minutes. Charging of the case is done via the USB Type-C cable, but wireless charging is not possible.

Price

The Huawei FreeBuds SE are on sale for 49.99 although, at this time, you can get them for €10 less thanks to a promotion on the Huawei website.

conclusions

The FreeBuds SE are very light headphones (5.1 grams), so they are comfortable even after many hours of use. With ear cushions available in three sizes, the headphones adapt to each ear and withstand sudden movements of the head without falling out. A small stick protrudes from each earphone, which, compared to other earphones, is quite prominent, since it measures 2.5 cm. Huawei has included a pressure sensor on the sides that allows you to start/stop music, skip forward/back tracks or activate the voice assistant with a double press, but it does not support a long press and there is no way to increase/decrease the volume. The initial process of setting up the FreeBuds SE is very simple: Just open the case and press the inner button to put them in pairing mode. In case you link them with a Huawei smartphone, you won’t have to do anything else, but with other brands of Android or with an iPhone you will have to download the AI ​​Life app to have access to all the functions. On a day-to-day basis, handling the headphones is very comfortable. You remove the headphones from your ear and the music stops. You insert them again within a few minutes and the music continues.

The FreeBuds SE offer quite decent sound quality thanks to their 10mm dynamic driver, although without reaching the quality level of the FreeBuds Pro. Somewhat more forceful bass and a higher maximum volume level are missing. It doesn’t have equalization functionality or, of course, active noise cancellation, although for this price we didn’t expect this feature. The autonomy of the FreeBuds SE is quite respectable. Its battery allows 6 hours of music playback or 4 hours of voice calls. In addition, its case houses a battery for a total of 24 hours of playback and keeps them charged when they are inside. This case can be charged via a conventional USB Type-C cable but does not support wireless charging.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE are on sale for 49.99, which is a very attractive price for its features. In addition, they are currently with a €10 discount on the Huawei website. The best:

Headphones with a modern design in two possible colors (cyan and white). Compact case with integrated battery.

In-ear comfort thanks to a light weight (5.1 grams) and the availability of ear tips in three sizes for a better fit.

Excellent support in the ear even when making sudden movements with the head.

Simple setup with Android smartphones (app download required for non-Huawei Android smartphones or iPhone).

Good sound quality throughout the frequency range, although without reaching the quality of the excellent FreeBuds Pro.

Good autonomy, which is improved with the charge that the case incorporates.

Affordable price for its features.

Worst:

It only supports one touch gesture, double-tap (neither single-tap nor drag your finger)

Volume not very high even at maximum level.

Absence of an equalizer to adjust the frequency response to our liking.

Charging case without wireless charging.

Note: The Freebuds SE have been kindly provided by Huawei for this analysis.