Samsung updates: Galaxy A52 receives Android 13, Note 20 and Fold 5G patches

The packages sent by Samsung to its Galaxy with the are constant and regular One UI 5.0 stable built on the basis of Android 13.

The Galaxy A52 has been updated in the last few hours.

A product similar to the Galaxy M52 which received the same treatment two days ago. It is yet another mid-range to welcome Android 13, a sign that Samsung wants to conclude the rollout “round” as soon as possible regardless of the market segment of the products.

The rollout of One UI 5 and Android 13 for Galaxy A52 has been reported in Russia, where the build is being distributed A525FXXU4CVJB which also contains the November security patches. And speaking of more recent patches, the rollout for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultraamong the first to receive One UI 5.0 but with the October patches: the builds N98xFXXS5GVK1 with those of November are in rollout in Europealready “spotted” in Switzerland.

7.3 inches – 2152x1536px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm

7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px

It is not not even waiting to receive the One UI 5.0 Galaxy Fold 5G – and it probably would have also been long enough given that Android 13 did not even reach the very recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – trivially because its support ended with Android 12. But it “consoles” itself with the November security patches. They come with the F907BXXU6HVJ7 build which has already started rolling out from the UK.

