HomeMobileAndroidSamsung updates: Galaxy A52 receives Android 13, Note 20 and Fold 5G...

Samsung updates: Galaxy A52 receives Android 13, Note 20 and Fold 5G patches

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
The Galaxy A52 has been updated in the last few hours.
- Advertisement -

The packages sent by Samsung to its Galaxy with the are constant and regular One UI 5.0 stable built on the basis of Android 13.

The Galaxy A52 has been updated in the last few hours.

A product similar to the Galaxy M52 which received the same treatment two days ago. It is yet another mid-range to welcome Android 13, a sign that Samsung wants to conclude the rollout “round” as soon as possible regardless of the market segment of the products.

The rollout of One UI 5 and Android 13 for Galaxy A52 has been reported in Russia, where the build is being distributed A525FXXU4CVJB which also contains the November security patches. And speaking of more recent patches, the rollout for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultraamong the first to receive One UI 5.0 but with the October patches: the builds N98xFXXS5GVK1 with those of November are in rollout in Europealready “spotted” in Switzerland.

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G Pic

 samsung galaxy z fold 4 pic
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G 117.9 x 160.9 x 17mm
7.3 inches – 2152x1536px		 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm
7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px

 

It is not not even waiting to receive the One UI 5.0 Galaxy Fold 5G – and it probably would have also been long enough given that Android 13 did not even reach the very recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – trivially because its support ended with Android 12. But it “consoles” itself with the November security patches. They come with the F907BXXU6HVJ7 build which has already started rolling out from the UK.

1664354642 63 shim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 256GB, 2X 6.2?/7.6?1,2 Dynamic AMOLED Display, Phantom Black 2022 Amazon
1644  

- Advertisement -

1664354642 63 shim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 256GB, 2X 6.2?/7.6?1,2 Dynamic AMOLED Display, Beige 2022Amazon
1679  

1664354642 63 shim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 512GB, 2X 6.2?/7.6?1,2 Dynamic AMOLED Display, Phantom Black 2022 Amazon
1907 

1664354642 63 shim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 512GB, 2X 6.2?/7.6?1,2 Dynamic AMOLED Display, Greygreen 2022
1907 

- Advertisement -

Amazon

 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, details on the processor: the possible data sheet

Galaxy A14 5G it could be the first smartphone to be equipped with the...
Android

Google app, first screens of the redesign in a Material You key

Google is now working on a Material You redesign of the Google app for...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.