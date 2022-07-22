The Spanish zombie movie that is now the most watched on Netflix, why is it so successful?

Malnazidos It is told during the Civil War, which was characterized by lasting months with bloody combat that left thousands dead in the trenches. In this production you will meet Jan Lozano, a captain of the fifth brigade of the national side, who falls prisoner along with a young soldier when a group of republicans (his enemies) surround them in the woods. However, a greater danger than expected awaits them: a new and unknown adversary. Therefore, they will have to put aside the hatred between the two and unite in order to avoid becoming zombies.

Start of the story

In a town in the Spanish mountains in the midst of the Civil War, a group of Nazi soldiers arrive at a wedding and, led by an officer of the Waffen-SS (elite combat corps), shoot all the inhabitants and then spread a strange blue gas. Meanwhile, on the other hand, in a fascist base, Captain Jan Lozano is about to be shot for assaulting a judge, but he is saved thanks to his uncle, General Lozano, who intervenes at the last moment to give him an assignment: to cross the mountains with the mission of delivering a letter to Colonel Alarcos, in charge of the sixth company located on the other side of the mountain.

“Malnazidos” is ranked 72nd in FilmAffinity’s ranking of zombie s and series. (Telecinco Cinema)

But Captain Jan Lozano will not go alone, he is assigned a deserting soldier named Pablo Decruz to accompany him. On their journey together, the two see soldiers from the enemy side circle the mountain on their way and later witness a plane of theirs being shot down. So, in an attempt to save the pilot, the two are caught by members of the Republican Party.

Having found the pilot dead, at that moment one of the republicans is attacked by the apparently dead aviator, and then he gets up and tries to ram them all, so they have to kill him by shooting him in the head as well. They both turned into zombies.

“Malnazidos” is directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro. (Telecinco Cinema)

Later, when they arrive at the base they find it destroyed and full of corpses that begin to rise and attack them, so the group flees across the lake, planning to go to another isolated hideout; but upon reaching the next shore, one of them is killed by other villagers already infected.

When the remaining ones finally reach the hideout, they agree to help each other and survive, so they flee to the nearest town. There they meet a woman named Ana, a widowed bride who reveals that the Nazis came to do experiments on the villagers until one of them escaped and caused an outbreak. From there they have to go through a thousand bloody and chilling situations to stay alive and investigate further what happened.

“Malnazidos” has a script by Jaime Marqués and Cristian Conti, based on a novel by Manuel Martín Ferreras. (Telecinco Cinema)

Malnazidos is a feature film directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera Y Albert deToro, and has a cast led by Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza, María Botto, Manuel Morón, Manel Llunell, Mouad Ghazouan, Dafnis Balduz and Sergio Torrico. The script is an adaptation of the novel Night of the dead of 38a literary work written by Manuel Martin Ferreras.

In conclusion, Malnazidos is a mix of horror, action and adventure composed of a story of zombies in the civil war. Much of America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania are watching it on .

