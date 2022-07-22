Google Wallet, the new wallet that is now available

. (photo: Andro4all)

A few months ago, during the I/O 2022, Google announced the future availability of a app that somehow would replace GooglePay, your mobile payment platform. The new app, called google-wallet, you will retain all the advantages of the service that the company has offered over the years on various devices Androidbut with some improvements.

Now, the Mountain View company has started rolling out this app to all users. Next TechSmart will explain what are the changes and how can you download it now in a smartphone.

What’s new about Google Wallet

Notably, Google Wallet isn’t that far removed from what Google Pay was. In the end, it is just a small change in name and appearance, since the company’s objective is that users not only be able to store their credit and debit cards, but also to be able to store supermarket and business customer cards, COVID certificates, traffic fines, plane tickets, etc.

This is something that could have been done with Google Pay, but the name of the app doesn’t really match what it offers. Of course, Google Wallet too allows you to make mobile payments by synchronizing a compatible credit or debit card.

It also adds a much more intuitive and minimalist look, with options to add other types of tags or an option to automatically include tags displayed in gmail. Thus, if a plane ticket is received for emailthe app can add it automatically.

It’s worth remembering that in 2011, Google created Wallet to run as a contactless payment application that used the technology near field communication (NFC). Wallet also functioned as a digital storage space to store the cards.

In 2018, the company combined Google Wallet with another payment system, Android Pay, to create a hybrid of the two, which would be Google Pay. In fact, this system is the one currently used to manage digital wallets and make payments on apps and websites.

However, in some countries like USA, Singapore and India, there is a different application, called G Paywhich integrates a number of features, offers and peer-to-peer payments.

This is how you can download Google Wallet

Google Wallet, which will replace Google Pay, is starting to roll out to some Android device users and the update is likely to roll out to everyone in the coming weeks.

No action is required as the Google Pay app, once updated, it will simply be called Wallet and will therefore include the new look and feel. Now there is a way to get this new platform from today in a cell phone.

For it, just have to visit this website From a device and download the APK of the latest version of Google Pay (2.150.460235810, already known as Google Wallet), by clicking the button ‘Download APK’

Then you just have to wait for the download to complete, and then click the button ‘Open’ that will appear at the top of the screen. Then install the APK like any other app by following the steps on the screen.