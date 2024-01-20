The simple action of your mobile to transfer battery to other devices: the trick that you don’t know and you can use now

Over the years, the batteries used by Android manufacturers have undergone a great evolution. In Spain you can buy all types of smartphones with interesting additions related to this section, whether wireless charging, fast charging or even options such as adaptive battery or charging separation.

The truth is that it is one of the most important components of any mobile phone, and some of these options can mean a differential section in its duration. The best thing about this is that although there are some options that are exclusive to some brands, the possibility of sharing battery between phones is present in practically all Android phones.

Not only that, but also It is possible to charge other devices such as headphones or even smartwatches without having to use anything other than the phone, and it is one of the most useful features of the operating system.

By cable

For some generations, many Android phones can be used to charge others by simply connecting a cable. Thanks to the standardization of USB Type C over USB Type A, many mobile phones already come with a double output USB Type C cable, and with these it is possible to directly connect one mobile phone to another. This allows you to use one of these devices as if it were a portable battery to give burden to the other. However, its operation can be quite particular.

In theory, by making this connection The devices communicate with each other to know who has the least battery and so the mobile phone that is most charged lends it some energy. However, in some cases it can happen the other way around if it detects that the mobile phone that is less charged has more total battery than the other.

At EL ESPAÑOL – El Androide Libre we have carried out different tests to find out all the possibilities of this option, and There are times when the direction of the load changes after disconnecting and reconnecting the two mobiles. There are some mobile phones that, from the connected device options, allow you to decide whether you want to supply charge or not, it is a matter of testing.

On most devices, it is not necessary to activate any option to use this method of battery sharing, just connect both devices to one cable. If instead of a cell phone it is headphones or any other accessory, the cell phone will give it power directly. Of course, we must keep in mind that it is not advisable to do so when the smartphone’s battery is less than 15%, since its autonomy can be significantly shortened.

With wireless charging

Many of the phones that have Qi wireless charging also have the option of using reversible charging. It works basically the same way, but it is necessary that the mobile phone or accessory that will receive the battery also be compatible with Qi wireless charging. In this case, it is necessary to activate the reversible charging option, since it remains off automatically to avoid wasting resources. To do this, just open the Settings application and then go to the Battery section. This option is also usually available as a quick setting in the notification curtain.

Reversible wireless charging also has certain requirements to work. The first is that both devices should be as close together as possible, glued together at the back. Nor can there be any metallic element between that may interfere with the charging process. In many mobile phones you can choose the charge level of the device after which it is automatically deactivated to save battery. If after activating this option, the mobile does not detect that there is any device compatible with charging, it will be automatically deactivated, so it will have to be turned on again if you want to use it.

This option can be very useful with accessories, since many headphones and watches are already compatible with this type of charging, and this means that if the user runs out of battery on the street or anywhere outside the home, they can use this function without the need for any cable or adapter. The wireless charging speed will depend on what the two devices in question have, although wired charging generally always works faster.

It is a function that, if you get used to it, is of great help in cases where you do not have easy access to a plug and you want to charge the headphones, or for those occasions when, while traveling, you forget the charger. of the smartwatch at home.

