MediaMarkt also has a discount on Google’s Pixel mobile phone, which has already sold out at El Corte Inglés

MediaMarkt Flash Offers leave the Google Pixel 7a with a 23% discount

Although in the “Save the VAT” campaign of El Corte Inglés, the Google Pixel 7a It was on sale, it sold out almost instantly. But, at MediaMarkt you can also get it on sale and buy it, right now, for 389 euros.

Google Pixel 7a, 128GB, 8GB RAM PVP at MediaMarkt — 389.00 € Reconditioned Back Market 385.00 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy Google Pixel 7a at the best price

The recommended price of this Google smartphone model in MediaMarkt is 509 euros but, today, it is much cheaper in the “Flash Offers” campaign of this online store. You can get it with a discount of 120 eurossince it is available for 389 euros.

The brain of this Google Pixel 7a is the Google Tensor G2 a new generation processor that uses Google Artificial Intelligence to offer you a completely personalized user experience.

Its camera is dual, made up of a lens 64 MP wide angle, accompanied by a 13 MP ultra wide angle. In addition, the photographic system has functions such as Magic Erase, True Tone and a high-resolution zoom.

The battery supports Qi wireless charging and with the “Extreme Battery Saving” mode it can last up to 72 hours. It has IP67 protection and the screen (OLED type with a diagonal of 6.1 inches) is scratch resistant, as it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

You may also like

Anker Soundcore Q30 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Today on Amazon — 79.99 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review



