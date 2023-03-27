There will be AirPods Pro 2 with USB type C this year, when will these headphones be updated?

- Advertisement -

One of the things that is certain in Apple’s product range is that all its devices that do not include connectivity usb type c, they will have to incorporate yes or yes. Therefore, it is to be expected that every time any of them is updated, this is one of their novelties (an example is that in the iPhone 15 everyone points out that this will happen). In addition, it has just been learned that the same is going to happen with the AirPods Pro 2 -and, in addition, the moment chosen by the North American company.

In the information that has been published, you can see an additional fact that is quite surprising: the models that They do not belong to the Pro range of the well-known Apple earbuds they will not suffer the same luck at the same time as those that offer more options. Therefore, we will have to wait a little longer for the options that can be considered basic (bearing in mind that we are talking about excellent quality in all cases).

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

What has been known about the AirPods Pro 2

According to the source of the information, the new headphones with a USB Type-C port will be put on sale this year, and the one chosen by the Cupertino company would be end of 2023. This, in principle, may suggest that the firm has in mind to show it together with the iPhone 15, so we are talking about a presentation in September. Therefore, it seems logical that both products share a presentation, since one of its great novelties will be the inclusion of the connectivity that we are talking about.

One of the good news in this regard is that everything indicates that the price of the new AirPods Pro 2, which must not be forgotten, arrived on the market last year. By the way, apart from the use of the new connection interface, everything indicates that there will be a improvement in terms of noise cancellation and possibly also in the connectivity options that will be larger and with more options (we always talk about Bluetooth). There is even talk of an increase in its autonomy.

A design that will not change anything

This is completely safe. The firm has no intention of changing the appearance of the AirPods Pro 2. Therefore, its elongated case and the silicone tips it will remain as something that makes them different. Besides, the color will continue to be white as a sign of identity that is already a classic in the helmets of the bitten apple company.

