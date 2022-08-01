“The Sandman”, “13 Lives” “Predator: Prey” and other premiere titles for the first week of August

The premieres that you can not miss between the 1st and the 7th of August on streaming services. (Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video)

August arrived and with the new productions that were waiting for their moment to shine. On this occasion, we are going little by little, updating on the premieres on all the platforms of streaming for the seven days of the eighth month of the year.

NETFLIX

Clusterf**k: Woodstock 99 (August 3)

“At the Woodstock festival in ’69 it was all peace and music, but in the 1999 edition, anger, riots and damage prevailed. Why did everything go so wrong?

This production enters the line of sociocultural docus, docuseries and US series genres.

The Sandman (August 5)

The Sandman is a drama series developed by Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, 2017), an adaptation of the homonymous comic series created by Neil Gaman and published by DC Comics.

This story deals with the history of Sandmanthe cosmic being that controls dreams, captured and held prisoner for more than a century, so he must travel through different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos that his absence has caused.

Carter (August 5)

Carter is a South Korean action film directed by Jung Byung-gily starring Joo Won, Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So Ri Y Kim Bo Min. This production delves into the life of agent Carter, who after the start of an epidemic originating in the militarized zone that has already devastated North Korea but also the United States, wakes up for two months with a blank memory. He has absolutely no recollection of his past.

This agent has a mysterious device on his head, a lethal bomb in his mouth, and a voice in his ear that gives him orders to avoid being killed; while he is involved in a mysterious operation in which CIA and North Korean agents are stalking him.

PRIME VIDEO

Thirteen Lives (5 August)

It is the extraordinary true story of the international rescue mission of more than 1,000 volunteers that was carried out in Tham Luang Cave by an experienced diving team. This was done because a soccer team got trapped in the mountain when storms flooded the driveway. The entire world watched as the dramatic and harrowing events unfolded.

DISNEY PLUS

Lightyear (August 3)

Released on the big screen last June, this film, starring buzz lightyear, reveals the intergalactic adventure in which this character embarks along with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Here, the friends will have to learn to work together to escape from the evil Zurg and his robot army.

STAR PLUS

Predator: The Prey (August 5)

Upcoming sci-fi action film recognized as the seventh installment in the franchise predator and a prequel to the first six films. This feature film stars Amber Mid Thunder, dakota beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Y Julian Black Antelope.

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters to roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect the people from it. The prey she stalks and ultimately faces turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a fierce and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

HBO MAX

Industry – S2 (Aug 2)

In “Industry” an ambitious group of young people fight to position themselves at the top of the London financial world. (HBOMax)

In the new season, these graduates are no longer allowed to hide behind their rookie status.

APPLE TV PLUS

Lucky (August 5)

Eva Noblezada as Sam, the unlucky 19-year-old teenager who discovers the Land of Luck and must team up with magical creatures to change it. (Apple TVPlus)

lucky is the upcoming fantasy comedy film from the creator of toy story Y cars, which portrays a 19-year-old teenager as she collides with the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, leading her to team up with magical creatures, in order to discover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

the services of Paramount Plus Y Starzplay They do not have updates for this week, but in the meantime, you can continue enjoying their extensive content.

