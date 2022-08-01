The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would be as powerful as an RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti could develop performance similar to that of an RTX 3090 Ti, at a much more attractive price.

While the first Nvidia GeForce 4000 series graphics cards are expected for the start of the 2022 school year, a leak tells us more about the technical specifications and performance of a certain AD104 GPU that can reach a power of up to 400W. This is most likely the RTX 4070 Ti, with the RTX 4070 being based according to previous reports on an AD104 GPU “limit” at 275W.

According to the source, a certain kopite7kimi which is active and very generous with information on future graphics cards from Nvidia, the RTX 4070 Ti would be a monster of power capable of competing with an RTX 3090 Ti, the latter currently being the most powerful GPU in the consumer range of Nvidia.

More cores and memory

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would benefit from 7680 CUDA cores, compared to 6144 for the RTX 3070 Ti. As mentioned earlier, its TGP would reach 400W at maximum, while the RTX 3070 Ti is at 290W. According to recent reports, Nvidia will switch to a TSMC engraving process based on 4nm fineness for this generation. If this is confirmed, we can expect very high performance, because such fine engraving would imply better energy efficiency.

The memory would go from 8 GB of GDDR6X RAM to 12 GB of GDDR6X RAM, with the speed increasing from 19 Gbps to 21 Gbps. Such a technical sheet is puzzling, even if we still lack some information to get a clear idea of ​​the potential of this RTX 4070 Ti. The clock frequency of the GPU as well as the number of tensor cores and cores dedicated to ray-tracing are notably still unknown.

An RTX 4070 Ti at 38 TFLOPs?

A power of 38 TFLOPs is mentioned for the RTX 4070 Ti, which would be a phenomenal gain compared to the 22 TFLOPs of the RTX 3070 Ti. As a reminder, the RTX 3090 Ti develops 40 TFLOPs in FP32.

It remains to know the price of the beast, while the GPU market seems to have relaxed somewhat in recent weeks with the crash of cryptocurrencies. However, the RTX 4070 Ti should not escape the phenomena of shortage and speculation, especially if Nvidia sets an affordable entry price.

As I have mentioned before, there is an AD104 SKU with a 400W limit.

PG141-SKU331

a full-fat AD104 with 7680FP32

21Gbps 12G GDDR6X

It can easily match RTX 3090 Ti. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 1, 2022

Source : kopite7kimi

