The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to arrive with Android 12L

The Galaxy Z Fold4, which was presented this week during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, is the smartphone that comes out of the box with 12L. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs Android 12L to take advantage of apps that have been optimized to work on screens as large as foldable phones, as well as tablets and even Chromebooks. Android 12L, introduced during the second half of 2021, introduced a dedicated taskbar, making it easy to switch between apps. Android 12 L also brings a two-column UI for notifications and quick settings. Google has optimized many of its apps to display a multi-column user interface, which improves productivity. The new version of Android also supports foldable s, meaning you can switch between smartphone- and tablet-optimized app layouts depending on whether the phone is folded or unfolded. Samsung has introduced a task bar on the Galaxy Z Fold4, which allows you to move between tasks and launch them in multitasking mode. Many Samsung apps were already optimized for larger screens, but with Android 12L as a base, we expect to see more optimized apps.