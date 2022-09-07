At last! The Tesla Semi with autonomy of 800 kilometers will arrive this year

- Advertisement -

Semi-with- -of-800- .jpg" alt="At last! The Tesla Semi with autonomy of 800 kilometers will this year" />

The work of Tesla to bring long-distance electric trucks to the roads has been known for years, but it seems that it is not being particularly easy to make that idea a reality. Or so it seemed until now, since news has been known that changes the script in an important way.

This is none other than confirmation that this vehicle will finally be a reality in 2022 because shipments to buyers will begin before the end of this year. Good news that has been the own Elon Musk who has taken the step of announcing it using one of his favorite communication channels: Twitter (and that the purchase of this social network by the tycoon is still in question).

- Advertisement -

This means that the Master Plan, in its second part (as Musk himself indicated) is taking shape. Thus, companies that have invested decisively in the purchase of these trucks with trailers and that use electric power such as PepsiCo, which acquired 100 units, can aspire to receive their models so that in 2023 they begin to be much more sustainable when sending their products by road.

Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

A continued history of delays by Tesla

And we refer exclusively to this truck, which was announced in the year 2017 and that, to date, it has only accumulated delays for different reasons. A clear example of what we are saying is that at first it was said that the shipments would be held in 2019but this was not fulfilled as usual in this manufacturer and has already become a tradition on the part of Tesla.

- Advertisement -

The date was then set for summer 2020, announced that Elon Musk himself did, but due to the limitation in the manufacture of batteries due to shortage of supplies the date of shipments was delayed again and, this time, to a date that reached 2022. If what was said to the creator of the firm is heeded, it may be that this time is the good one once nothing has happened less than three years since these electric trucks were expected in the hands of their buyers.

Wikipedia

What is the model that will be delivered?

Well, as seen in Musk’s Twitter message, the chosen one is the Tesla Semi that offers a range of 500 miles (which is about 800 kilometers). A good brand and that, certainly, is a demonstration of technological power by the electric car manufacturer. The reason is that, for many countries, such as Spain, this is more than enough on paper (in the US it is another story, but the usefulness is indisputable).

Now it remains to know the amount of units that Tesla is capable of delivering before the end of this 2022 and, in this way, it will be possible to estimate how long it will take to complete the shipments to the different investors. And, by extension, if he will be able to accept new assignments in the short term, something that would earn him both prestige and a good amount of money.

- Advertisement -