Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip 4 and Watch5, already on sale in Spain

- Advertisement -

A little over two weeks ago On August 10, the traditional summer Unpacked took place, one of the few events that give some life to the world of technological information, which otherwise tends to be somewhat lethargic until September begins to approach. It’s August, of course, and that’s understandable, but on the other hand it is appreciated that Samsung brings a little joy to a month (especially the first fortnight) of sun, flies and little else.

At Unpacked, as we expected, they presented Samsung Z , Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro smartwatches and Galaxy Buds Pro2 headphonesan interesting renewal of the catalog that shows us, once again, that Samsung’s commitment to folding smartphones is truly solid, to the point that we can currently consider it to be the reference manufacturer in this emerging market.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, since the launch of the Watch4, in the Galaxy Unpacked last year, which also came hand in hand with the renewal of Wear OS and the collaboration between both technologies, we have also seen a qualitative leap in terms of the commitment to smartwatches, an Apple market comfortably dominates with its Apple Watch, but in which it is very appreciated to see that other manufacturers decide to do their every more interesting contributions.

If you followed that presentation or read about it afterwards and have been wondering ever since when these devices would hit the market, we have good news, and that is from today they can be purchased in Spain. These are the official prices, provided by Samsung:

Galaxy ZFlip4: €1,099 (128GB/8GB RAM); €1,159 (256GB/8GB RAM); €1,279 (512GB/8GB RAM); Available in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue. Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition: €1,199 (256GB/8GB RAM)

- Advertisement -

Galaxy ZFold4: €1,799 (256GB/12GB RAM); €1,919 (512GB/12GB RAM); €2,159 (1TB/12GB RAM); Available in the colors Burgundy, Gray Green, Beige and Phantom Black.

Galaxy Buds Pro2: 239.90 euros. Available in the colors Graphite, White and Bora Purple.

And as for the different versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, these are their prices:

Galaxy Watch5 Price in euros Size Galaxy Watch5 (Bluetooth Version) €299.90 40 millimeters Galaxy Watch5 (Bluetooth Version) €329.90 45 millimeters Galaxy Watch5 (4G Version) €349.90 40 millimeters Galaxy Watch5 (4G Version) €379.90 44 millimeters Galaxy Watch5 Pro (Bluetooth Version) €469.90 45 millimeters Galaxy Watch5 Pro (4G Version) €519.90 45 millimeters

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Samsung has also announced options for leasing and financing with 0% interest. This is the information about it provided by Samsung:

«Samsung, in its mission to bring technology closer to all types of users and after the success achieved with the different purchase programs that it announced last year after Unpacked; once again offers new purchase options and upgrades to existing ones, available on Samsung.com.

In this way, users can enjoy, through the payment of a rent for 18 months or, as a novelty, for 12 months, all the advantages of having a folding car without any type of penalty, being able to renew it for a new model of the range Galaxy when the term of that assignment ends. In addition, the rental program includes 1 year insurance for damage and breakage. As an addition, Samsung.com offers 0% financing possibilities in terms of up to 24 months with Klarna, Oney or Caixabank.»

The cost of folding smartphones is, without a doubt, one of the main handicaps facing their popularization. A) Yes, offer varied financing solutions It seems, without a doubt, a very smart move by Samsung, which can translate into greater adoption, something that in turn would benefit the market.

More information: Samsung