The realme GT Neo3 shows signs of life, the great rival of iPhone SE?

Smartphones that offer a great quality/price ratio are what are sold the most on the market and, for this reason, companies like Apple put models such as the iPhone SE into games. Well, the most important thing that one of its great rivals in the market will offer has just been revealed: the realme GT Neo3.

The third generation of this product range aims to be a highly recommended device, since it will offer great advances in practically all the sections that are vital to obtain a good user experience. An example of what we say is that the screen that will integrate will be of 6.7 inches. It will have a Full HD+ resolution so you can enjoy the content to the fullest, and it will have the great attraction that its frequency will rise to 120Hz. Therefore, and taking into account that the panel will be OLED and will offer HDR compatibility, the expectations are outstanding.

As far as power is concerned, which determines whether the realme GT Neo3 will behave well with applications, in principle it shouldn’t have a problem with any of those that exist for Android (including games). There are two reasons for saying this: it will have a processor MediaTek Dimension 8100 combined with a RAM that will be located between the 6 and 8GB. Therefore, you can handle anything and always with excellent ease.

An excellent autonomy in this smartphone

This will be achieved because the battery will have a charge of 4,500mAh, which indicates that the thickness of the realme GT Neo3 will not exceed 8.5 millimeters. This does not place it among the best on the market, but in principle it should mean that you can get to the end of the day without problems. On the other hand, the most remarkable thing in this section is that the terminal will have a load called UltraDart, which allows a maximum power of no less than 150W. In this way, in about 15 minutes it is possible to complete a process. And, this, surely makes it surpass all the terminals with which it competes, including the iPhone SE.

OnLeaks

As well has been known the camera that the team will have, which will mean a qualitative leap compared to the model it replaces on the market. The reason is that it will have a 50 MP main sensor (specifically a Sony IMX766) with optical stabilization that will be accompanied by two other elements of 8 and 2 MP. The first will be dedicated to the wide angle, while the second will help with macro photos. The truth is that this is quite interesting, and we must not forget that for selfies it will have a 16-megapixel component.

Arrival of the realme GT Neo3 on the market

Well, according to the source of the information, this will happen in the month of April, so there is not much left and it will be the first model that the company announces after the Mobile World Congress. By the way, that the operating system will be android 12 and it will not lack realme UI 3.0 customization, so it will work like a charm.

