Realme 10 Pro Plus confirmed by China Telecom, AMOLED and 5G

Realme 10 arrives on November 9th (also in Italy), but it will only be the forerunner: the rest of the range will be made official later, and in the past few hours it has been confirmed by China Telecom that there will be a Pro Plus model. It corresponds to a codename that we have already seen in the past: RMX3687. At the time it was assumed that it would simply be the Pro model, and instead the Chinese operator’s website finally associated the code and trade name. We also have confirmations on memory cuts: 8 + 128, 8 + 256 and 12 + 256 GB.

The page also offers a series of images of the device, which will apparently be significantly different from the regular base-line 4G model: the screen will have curved side edges, and the camera module will be collected in a dedicated rectangular island with rounded corners. Even the rear body will be rounded on the sides, unlike Realme 10 4G which will adopt a more “flat” design style recent iPhone, to understand.

The technical specifications listed are not very detailed, but it is worth reporting what emerged earlier from TENAA: the salient details will be the large 6.7 “AMOLED display and 5G connectivity – which implies a SoC different from that of Realme 10, which is a MediaTek Helio G99 equipped with a 4G-only modem (like all the chips of the Helio series).

Display: 6.7 “, FHD plus, OLED, curved edges

SoC: unknown model, octa-core, max frequency 2.6 GHz, 5G modem (maybe Dimensity 1080 from MediaTek?)

RAM: 8 or 12 GB

Storage: 128 or 256

Cameras:

Rear main: 108 MP

Rear secondary (ultrawide?): 8 MP

Rear secondary (depth? B / W? Macro?): 2 MP

Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Fast charging: 67W

Fingerprint scanner: integrated into the display

Measurements: 161.5 x 73.9 x 7.8mm, 172.5g The source reveals that the smartphone should be available for purchase starting November 17, at least in China. For now we know nothing more.