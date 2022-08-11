Motorola Razr 2022: the new folding bets everything on power and adds improvements in camera and battery

Two years after learning about the Motorola Razr, there was an urge to Meet the new Motorola foldable. In China it has already been presented with the same name, but with the tagline ‘2022’. And apart from the obvious change in the namingthis device comes loaded with new features.

And it is that improves on virtually every spec to its predecessor. From its entrails with the most powerful chip to date from Qualcomm, to its s, going through a considerable increase in capacity in between.

Motorola Razr 2022 data sheet

Motorola Razr 2022 Dimensions and weight Determined external screen 2.7″ polyLED Main screen 6.7″ polyLED

FullHD+

144Hz refresh rate

RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256/512GB Frontal camera 32MP rear cameras Main: 50 MP

Wide angle: 13 Mpx Drums 3,500mAh

33W fast charge Operating system MyUI 4.0 based on Android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the side

Available in two colors (black and white) Price From 862.22 euros to change

A design marked by goodbye to the ‘notch’

Without losing its characteristic shell-type format that was so characteristic of Motorola from the pre-smartphone era, this Razr 2022 offers an obvious change in design on the main screen by saying goodbye to the notch in which it integrated the speaker and the front camera to adopt a perforation on screen to accommodate the lens.

Of course, this change occurs without there being a change in its diagonal, since It is still 6.7 inches and with poLED technology. What is positively worth noting is Motorola’s commitment to offering 144Hz of refresh rate, something that we have already seen them do even in mid-range models such as the Motorola Edge 30.

There is less variation in 2.7-inch external display. As it happened in the previous generation, this screen is more testimonial, since its main functions are to offer information such as the time and date with different spheres, see notifications or serve as a “mirror” for the photographs that are taken with the rear cameras. .

Qualitative leap in processor and battery

The first ‘Razr’ incorporated a Snapdragon 765G that, without being a bad processor, prevented it from competing head to head with the highest ranges. However, this Motorola Razr 2022 does not reserve anything and bet firmly on the best Qualcomm chip currently the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

To make the commitment to performance even firmer, this device implements a configuration of 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM. Of course, the latter will only be available for the maximum capacity of 512GB storage. Below that capacity we find versions of 128 and 256GB.

Another section in which it improves considerably is that of the battery. Knowing that this is one of the weakest points of this type of format, having increased the capacity to 3,500 mAh it is to be thankful. They have also improved the reload speed, since supports fast charging up to 33W.

If we talk about cameras, we see that the three lenses that it incorporates have also improved. starting with one 32 megapixel selfie camera and following the dual rear camera of 50 and 13 megapixels, the second being an ultra wide angle. It should be said that the main lens also optical stabilization.

Regarding the software, we note that Motorola incorporates a customization layer very close to pure Android, MyUI 4.0. More specifically, it takes Android 12 as a reference, and it is expected that in the coming months it will update to Android 13 when this system is officially launched.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Razr 2022

This device has been presented in China and is, at least for now, aimed at that market. We do not know if it will end up reaching other territories and if it does, it will have the same specifications. Be that as it may, we can get an idea by seeing its price in the Asian territory, noting that it will not officially go on sale there until this Friday, August 15. Its settings are as follows:

Motorola Razr 2022 8/128GB: 862.22 euros to change (5,999 yuan)

862.22 euros to change (5,999 yuan) Motorola Razr 2022 8/256GB: 934.09 euros to change (6,499 yuan)

934.09 euros to change (6,499 yuan) Motorola Razr 2022 12/512GB: 1,049.07 euros to change (7,299 yuan)

