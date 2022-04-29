The new cheaper POCO is now official: the POCO M4 5G arrives loaded with possibilities and with a groundbreaking design

A new POCO lands in the increasingly loose catalog of the brand. And without sacrificing state-of-the-art connectivity: the POCO M4 5G includes outstanding hardware without the price being the main drawback when purchasing it. Good, cheap and also pretty: its design follows the youthful trend of the manufacturer.

The M4 family is being more prolific than usual, it is noticeable that POCO is taking inspiration from its close cousin, Redmi. That we did not have enough with the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the POCO M4 Pro alone? Well, the M4 has already appeared in its 5G version, which is supposed to opens the season for anyone looking for a mobile with an adjusted price. Expectations raises, just look at its specifications.

Technical sheet of the POCO M4 5G

LITTLE M4 5G Screen 6.58-inch LCD

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + resolution of 2,408 x 1,080

90Hz refresh

240Hz touch refresh

1,500:1 contrast Processor MediaTek Dimension 700 Versions 4GB/64GB

6GB/128GB

Micro SD

LPDDR4x / UFS 2.2 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge

5W reverse charge System android 12

MIUI 13 connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

headphone jack

infrared sensor

usb type c Dimensions and weight 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9 millimeters

200 grams Others IP52

side fingerprint reader Price From 136 euros to change

Great power for the LITTLE it is worth

It is clear that a cheap mobile is not going to have the hardware of a higher-end phone, but that is no excuse for it to offer too basic specifications. In this way, the POCO M4 5G surprises for good: its MediaTek Dimensity 700 should have a good performance, it is a SoC that left us with a good feeling. In addition, there is a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, more than enough. And with expansion via SD.

The chosen screen offers IPS LCD technology with a diagonal in line with current trends: 6.58 inches. Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and teardrop-shaped cutout in the upper center area for the 8-megapixel front camera.

Speaking of cameras: the POCO M4 5G boasts a dual rear sensor with one of 50 megapixels as main. This main camera is accompanied by a second filling camera for depth: 2 megapixels. His older brothers have not gotten a bad grade in the photographic section, it’s time to see how our protagonist behaves.

Apart from the main hardware, the POCO M4 5G boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast chargepart updated with Android 12 and MIUI 13, has IP52 protection and a headphone jack.

Price and availability of the POCO M4 5G

At the moment, the phone is aimed at the Indian market, but it would not be surprising if the POCO M4 5G left there to land in Spain. In its country of origin it will be sold on May 5 at the following prices: