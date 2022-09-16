HomeMobileAndroidWe can respond to YouTube comments with short videos

We can respond to YouTube comments with short videos

MobileAndroidiphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
youtube shorts 1.jpg
youtube shorts 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

New feature is coming on YouTube, a feature already available for iPhone for some creators, and with an android version on the way.

It is about the possibility of responding with a video to a comment, something similar to what we can already do on TikTok.

- Advertisement -

The idea is that users can open the YouTube app and click on a new button in the “reply” section. That button will open the possibility of recording or selecting a short, a short video, a format that has existed on YouTube for months to compete with Reels and TikTok.

Google comments on the feature at support.google.com, where they want us to invite our audience to connect by answering questions in our Shorts, accepting content requests, reacting to comments on our videos, and more.

How to delete my internet data

From the playback page of a short or video, we will press ‘Reply’ in a comment, then touch “Create a short”, and then record the response, it’s that easy.

They note that this release is the first of many for the commenting experience in Shorts, as they are also exploring ideas like notifying commenters when their comment is highlighted.

- Advertisement -

The update is rolling out now and will be available for all iOS Shorts creators to test in the coming weeks, with the Android release to come later.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Spigen: covers and accessories for iPhone 14 Series and the rest of the Apple range

Exactly as happened for the latest smartphones from Samsung, Spigen has made the new...
Android

iPhone 14 Pro: delivery delays and activation bugs are to be expected

It's a very special day for Apple fans, since the first iPhone 14 Pro...

More like this

Cybersecurity

Security updates: BIOS vulnerabilities endanger countless Lenovo PCs

Lenovo has provided BIOS updates for virtually its entire line of PC models. Among...
Android

Google Play Store, new rules coming against disinformation and more

Yesterday Google announced some changes to the Google Play policies with the aim of...
Tech News

TikTok reaches 1 billion active users per month

TikTok announces a new milestone, and it is that the social network of short...

© 2021 voonze.com.