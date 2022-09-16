We can respond to YouTube comments with short videos

New feature is coming on YouTube, a feature already available for iPhone for some creators, and with an android version on the way.

It is about the possibility of ing with a video to a comment, something similar to what we can already do on TikTok.

The idea is that users can open the YouTube app and click on a new button in the “reply” section. That button will open the possibility of recording or selecting a , a short video, a format that has existed on YouTube for months to compete with Reels and TikTok.

Google on the feature at support.google.com, where they want us to invite our audience to connect by answering questions in our Shorts, accepting content requests, reacting to comments on our , and more.

From the playback page of a short or video, we will press ‘Reply’ in a comment, then touch “Create a short”, and then record the response, it’s that easy.

They note that this release is the first of many for the commenting experience in Shorts, as they are also exploring ideas like notifying commenters when their comment is highlighted.

The update is rolling out now and will be available for all iOS Shorts creators to test in the coming weeks, with the Android release to come later.