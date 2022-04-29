The negative community of Twitter could increase with Musk

At the beginning of the week, the Twitter community received the news that the billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, would now also own the social network. Multiple users fear Musk’s changes and perspective, especially when his cover letter was “freedom of expression.” The millionaire’s statement caused the toxic community to increase, which worried the higher-ups of Twitter, as well as its affiliates.

Twitter tries to calm its community

Despite the fact that this week the company has tried to calm its sponsors and its community, because of how explosive it can be. It is inevitable to accept the change of owner. In case you have not heard all the statements from both Elon Musk and Twitter, you can enter the following link to find out everything.

At this time, the medium Financial Times reported about attempts by Twitter to defuse the situation. The company tried to loosen up his backers after the rising tide of bad feedback from the community. In addition, he tried to handle the situation under the word that free expression will not affect the advertising of advertisers.

The current pressure from Twitter is based on continuing to have the usual sponsors, as their advertisers will help a lot with this big change. So the promise has been to keep the rules safe so that the brands can still be there after Musk fully takes over, the Financial says.

It is also somewhat reminiscent of the situation of Facebook in 2020. After the boycott, where many brands were divided on whether or not to continue with the social network, now the same thing could happen with the millionaire. However, the company was a little ahead of the statements, announcing by mail to companies about last Monday’s monetary agreementemphasizing that the ads will not be affected by the possible harmful content that this “freedom of expression” provokes.

For their part, companies are really alarmed by this “freedom of expression”, because they do not know how it can really affect their ads. Twitter, for its part, should really worry, since a good part of its income depends on these advertisers.

Is Elon Musk Really Endangering Twitter?

The improvements that Twitter should implement are quite efficient. Elon Musk and the kind of freedom of expression he plans for the future of the social network means that the harassment will remain. While improvements in algorithms, features, and updates are expected from you, it’s best to focus on taking care of the network’s own employees and users as well.

However, nothing seems to leave investors alone, let alone advertisers. This puts in real danger in terms of profits, because Multiple advertisers are seriously hesitant to continue investing in Twitter. Although Musk also tried to calm netizens by promising to remove spam bots and take action, he hasn’t achieved much. says Bloomberg.

Musk declares that implementing more methods that help eliminate these bots and improve Twitter navigation a bit. In addition to helping with multiple authentications, more precise verifications so that users can better confirm their identities and also use external channels such as telephones or emails. As we mentioned, using better algorithms is something that Musk has promised from the start, helping your own app to be even more personalized and remove bots based on what you see on the network.

In any case, this is still a very recent impact for all users of any social network. It doesn’t matter that you don’t use Twitter, everyone is expectant what has happened with this situation. One thing we can look forward to at the moment is Musk’s promise to reduce spam, but we don’t know what else might happen to the social network.