How to create a Group on Facebook

Creating a Facebook Group will be useful to you because it will allow you to connect with other people who have similar interests to yours. So, if you want to meet people who like the same thing as you, one of the best tools you have at your fingertips are the groups on this social network.

A group is a helpful feature for building a community of like-minded users.

You can join one of the many Groups that already exist on Facebook using the social network’s search engine. However, you also have the option to create your own Group. This will be useful if you can’t find what you are looking for or you want to manage a community of users around a common topic or interest.

It is also a very good idea to create a Group in the case of companies, since even if they have a Corporate Page, having a Group will allow them to strengthen ties with a smaller group of users who feel identified with the company’s values.

In addition, publishing in the Group is one of the best options to combat the Facebook algorithm, since it, for the moment, gives greater weight to the content that is shared in these more closed circles of users.

Now, generate a Facebook group It is a simple task that will only take a couple of minutes. Below you will find some quick instructions to set up the group without problems. You’ll find individuals with interests similar to yours – or those of your company – all over the world.

So you can make a group on Facebook

Starting your own group on this social network will be very helpful to meet more people with whom you can share on the platform.

– Go to the Facebook home screen and click on the image with the three vertical lines that is in the upper right corner of the screen.

– While in the “Menu”, lower the cursor and click on “Groups”.

– You will enter a screen that will show you the recommended groups based on the groups you follow. You will see all the groups that are part of your profile in the upper tabs.

– Now, a circle crossed by a blue cross will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. Click on it and choose “Create group”.

Customization of Groups

Before creating the group, configure each section to meet your purposes. You will access a section where you must write the name of the space and choose the type of privacy. If you choose “Public”, anyone will have access. If you select “Private”, only members of the group will see the activity within the group.

Next, you will have to choose if the group will be “Hidden” or “Visible”. Anyone will find a visible chat, while only your selected contacts will see the hidden group. When you finish making the arrangements, tap on “Create group”.